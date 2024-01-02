Watch: The Depot 180 — January 2 — Episode 382

Episode 382 — Jan. 2, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the hostile environment at Lumen Field. This keeps their playoff hopes alive heading into the season finale in Baltimore against the Ravens. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the key factors that led to the win, including a strong rushing performance, a key strip-sack by Nick Herbig, and the play of Mason Rudolph. I also talk about Kenny Pickett being benched, the playoff scenarios for the Steelers, and the injury reports for both teams early in the week.

