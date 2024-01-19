Watch: The Depot 180 — January 19 — Episode 387

Episode 387 — Jan. 19, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Mike Tomlin gave his end of season press conference on Thursday afternoon to wrap the 2023 season, talk about the path forward into the offseason, and answer questions from the media. He discussed a number of topics, so I tried to include as many as possible in this short video.

In today’s episode, I discuss Tomlin’s press conference including talk about his own contract situation, the plan at quarterback for 2024, and the offensive coordinator search going outside the organization. I also talk about Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, the rookie class’ performance this season, and Broderick Jones being capable of playing left or right tackle as the team weighs their options.

