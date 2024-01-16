Watch: The Depot 180 — January 16 — Episode 386

Episode 386 — Jan. 16, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. They fell to a 21-0 deficit in the first half which proved to be too much to overcome. The Steelers managed to bring the game within a seven-point margin in the second half, but that hope was short-lived.

In today’s episode, I discuss some key factors from the game. I also talk about shifting into the offseason including some decisions to be made with the coaching staff. The most important being head coach Mike Tomlin who reportedly will return for the 2024 season.

