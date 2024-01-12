Watch: The Depot 180 — January 12 — Episode 385

Episode 385 — Jan. 12, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills, they are doing so with an added X factor in the matchup. That is the state of emergency declared in the state of New York due to a powerful winter storm rolling in off Lake Erie over the weekend. This is bringing snow measured in feet, not inches, and there will be projected wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour during the game.

In today’s episode, I discuss how the weather could change the game for either team. I also talk about injury reports for both teams and how the weather could play into RB Najee Harris’ skill set as a ball carrier.

