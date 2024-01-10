Watch: T.J. Watt Jogs During Steelers’ Wednesday Practice

Don’t expect a miracle comeback. T.J. Watt has already been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills. But despite suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain that would have many sitting on the couch, Watt was on the field for the Steelers’ first practice since Saturday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

As captured in this video by KDKA’s Rich Walsh, Watt jogged on the side during the team’s Wednesday practice.

TJ Watt is out this week against the Bills but he was out doing work on his own at Acrisure during todays practice @KDKA pic.twitter.com/BDiSOOHhaF — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 10, 2024

And if you’re wondering why the team is at Acrisure, practice was moved there from the UPMC Sports Rooney Complex due to soggy conditions the stadium was better equipped to handle.

It’s a small step but a notable one should the Steelers upset the Buffalo Bills this weekend. Watt avoided serious injury, an ACL tear or Grade 3 MCL sprain (which is essentially a full tear), and won’t need surgery. The prognosis is rest and rehab with him potentially returning in two weeks. Whether could play in a Divisional Game is unclear but it shouldn’t be ruled out. Being able to plant and cut will be the most important way to gauge a potential return as opposed to more straight-line movement like shown above.

Officially, Watt was listed as a DNP on today’s practice report, a status he’s likely to carry the rest of the week before being ruled out on the Steelers’ Friday injury report.

If Pittsburgh makes it past Buffalo, it is locked in to play the Divisional Round at Baltimore next weekend. The AFC’s seventh seed, they would play the highest seed, which is the No. 1-seeded Ravens, capturing the conference’s top spot with their 13-4 record.

Prior to his injury, Watt had two sacks and three tackles for a loss against Baltimore. He was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week despite not even playing the entire game. In two games against the Ravens, Watt registered four of the 19 sacks he had on the season.

Of course, it’s all moot if Pittsburgh is one-and-done against Buffalo on Sunday. But if they survive and advance, the conversation will shift toward the chance of Watt playing and helping the Steelers go on a run.