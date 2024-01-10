Steelers Wednesday Wild Card Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Full Participant, Three Players Sit Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Headlining today’s list is FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Limited today were CB Patrick Peterson (rest), LB Elandon Roberts (pec), DL Cam Heyward (rest), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest).

Not practicing today were OLB T.J. Watt (knee), RB Najee Harris (knee), and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

Steelers Wednesday Wild Card Injury Report

DNP

LB T.J. Watt (knee)

RB Najee Harris (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

Limited

CB Patrick Peterson (rest)

LB Elandon Roberts (pec)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

Full

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

Watt has already been ruled out by Mike Tomlin, who announced during his Tuesday press conference that he won’t suit up this weekend due to the knee injury he suffered in Week 18. Per J.J. Watt, T.J. suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. It’s possible he returns later in the postseason if the Steelers advance.

Fitzpatrick could return for the first time since injuring his knee in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. Tomlin said he was “optimistic” about Fitzpatrick’s return, and after the Ravens game, the Pro Bowler vowed to reporters that he would play if Pittsburgh made the postseason. Though not injured, S Damontae Kazee’s suspension is over, and he is eligible to play this weekend. To do so, Pittsburgh will have to officially add him to the 53-man roster. He’s currently under a roster exemption provided by the NFL.

Roberts is expected to play despite being limited. He returned for Saturday’s finale and, though clearly far from 100 percent, logged 22 defensive snaps and made one tackle. Tomlin indicated he expected Roberts to be limited at the early stages of the week.

Harris and Seumalo have battled their listed injuries throughout the season but are expected to suit up against the Bills. The others are veterans listed for rest and will play against Buffalo.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.