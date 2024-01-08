S Damontae Kazee Activated From Suspended List, Steelers Receive Roster Exemption

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is officially off the Reserve/Suspended list, activated on Monday. The team also received a temporary roster exemption for him, meaning he doesn’t have to immediately be placed on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. No other corresponding move must be made until his exemption expires.

S Damontae Kazee has been activated from the suspended list and the team received a roster exemption for him as well. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 8, 2024

The exact length of the roster exemption isn’t currently known. Earlier this year, the Denver Broncos received a week-long roster exemption for DB Kareem Jackson before having to make a decision, ultimately waiving him.

Kazee was suspended for his hit on Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman in the first half of the Steelers’ Week 15 loss. Initially suspended by the NFL for the rest of the regular season and postseason, the playoff ban was rescinded on appeal. The regular season ban stuck, and he missed the final three games of the year.

Damontae Kazee hit on Michael Pittman that got him ejected #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wFqAMXDMCT — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 17, 2023

Pittsburgh figures to have the exemption for a handful of days before making a move with Kazee prior to Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. In order for him to play in the game, he’ll have to be part of the team’s official roster, and the Steelers would need to clear a roster spot to do so. Most likely, either ILB Blake Martinez or perhaps S Trenton Thompson would be waived in order to clear a spot for Kazee, who presumably won’t be released like Jackson.

Back in the locker room Monday, Kazee told reporters he’ll do whatever the team asks of him. That could mean serving as the team’s dime player, the sixth defensive back in obvious pass situations.

Pittsburgh’s safety group looks much healthier for the playoffs than it has for the past three games. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick is also expected to play against the Bills after missing the last three weeks with a knee injury. He will start, giving the team flexibility with Patrick Peterson, who was playing FS in his place. Eric Rowe has been the team’s starting SS since Week 16 and could retain that role even as the group gets healthy and available again.