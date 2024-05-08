Chad Reuter Believes Mason McCormick Can Compete For Starter Snaps As Rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers made it an emphasis to improve their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick with three of their first five selections. While Fautanu and Frazier seem likely to start on Day 1 or at least early in the season, McCormick, to this point, has been viewed more as depth across the interior offensive line. However, NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter believes McCormick could potentially take over a starting spot at guard for the Steelers and believes the three rookie starters might be an improvement over last season’s offensive line.

“McCormick has the toughness and athleticism to take a starting spot from James Daniels or Isaac Seumalo. Yes, that potentially means the Steelers would start three rookies on the offensive line, but some Steelers fans might argue McCormick, left tackle Troy Fautanu, and center Zach Frazier will quickly constitute an improvement over last year’s group despite their lack of experience.”

I find it very, very hard to believe that the Steelers would bench one of Seumalo or Daniels for McCormick. While there were some down moments, for the most part, the two were steady last season and among Pittsburgh’s best offensive linemen. Seumalo, in particular, brings leadership to a line that will still be very young, and it’s really hard to fathom McCormick getting starter reps as a rookie.

Now, could he compete with Nate Herbig for the top backup job at guard and potentially win it? Sure, but even then, McCormick is likely waiting for an injury to get his reps. The more realistic scenario here is that McCormick serves as depth and potentially as the team’s backup center behind Frazier, as they worked him out at the position before the draft, and he becomes a viable starting option after 2024, when Daniels’ contract will be up. The guard market got expensive in free agency this offseason, and Daniels might be looking at a number the Steelers don’t want to pay. McCormick becomes insurance against them overpaying to keep Daniels around should he want a lot of money.

The selection of McCormick was an awesome one to help bolster Pittsburgh’s line depth and add a bully on the offensive line, and it’s continually been praised since the draft concluded. But given what the Steelers currently have at guard, it’s just hard to fathom the team benching two experienced starters who have been good in Seumalo and Daniels for McCormick. That doesn’t mean McCormick won’t one day be a starter, but I’d be shocked if it happened in 2024 without injuries.