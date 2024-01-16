Watch: Frustrated George Pickens Slams Helmet After 4th Down No-Call

As the Pittsburgh Steelers threw incomplete on essentially their final hope to get back into Monday’s Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, WR George Pickens’ frustration was evident. And justified.

After wanting and not receiving a pass interference call, Pickens stormed to the Steelers’ sideline and slammed his helmet along the Gatorade cooler. Take a look.

George Pickens looking for the call #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8so3JHaTsF — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 16, 2024

Understandable frustration, given the weight of the moment. Buffalo took over deep in Pittsburgh territory with under five minutes to play, and though they ended the drive with a missed field goal, kicker Tyler Bass shanking a try wide left, it chewed up enough clock to close the door on a Steelers’ comeback.

Pickens finished the game with five receptions for 50 yards. He chipped in one rush for 15 yards.

While Pickens has been in the news for the wrong reasons throughout the season, this isn’t one to criticize him over. Emotion on the sideline happens throughout the game, and Pickens’ frustration was warranted, appearing to be grabbed around the waist. But the officials didn’t throw the flag, and the game, and their season, soon ended afterward.

The refs had several questionable penalties go against the Steelers, including a personal foul on OT Dan Moore Jr. and two calls on LB Myles Jack in the fourth quarter.

Pickens will look to build upon the overall positive final three regular-season games of his season, impressing with two 100-yard outings and a selfless performance in the regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. He ended his season leading the Steelers in receptions, receiving yards, and tied for the team lead with five touchdowns.