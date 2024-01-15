Watch: Diontae Johnson Puts Steelers On The Board With 10-Yard Touchdown Reception

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have some life in their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills, capitalizing on a blocked field goal and finding the end zone with Mason Rudolph finding WR Diontae Johnson for a ten-yard reception with under two minutes to go in the first half.

OLB Nick Herbig recovered the field goal block, which was blocked by DL Montravius Adams, at the Buffalo 33, and the Pittsburgh offense got right to work with a 10-yard run for a first down by RB Jaylen Warren. Rudolph then went to WR George Pickens for a five-yard gain, and two plays later, Rudolph hit Johnson for the score to cut the Buffalo lead to 21-7 after Chris Boswell’s extra point with 1:39 left to go in the first half.

The score came on Pittsburgh’s second red zone trip, with their first one ending in disaster with an interception by CB Kaair Elam ending Pittsburgh’s hopes. The Johnson touchdown gave the Steelers some momentum before the half in a game that’s been thoroughly dominated by the Bills.

It was Johnson’s second career postseason touchdown, as he also had one in Pittsburgh’s 2021 Wild Card Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He had five touchdowns in the regular season for Pittsburgh, and this score was the final before halftime, as the Steelers went into the locker room trailing 21-7.

We’ll see if the Steelers can build off the momentum in the second half and try to claw back out of their current 14-point hole at Highmark Stadium.