‘There’s Probably Gonna Be A Big Play If He’s Out There’: Eric Rowe’s Continued Role Has Teammates Excited

We already found out what the Pittsburgh Steelers would do if they lost two starting safeties within the span of two plays. Now, we’re going to find out what you do when you get both of them back for the same game.

Having missed the past three weeks due to a knee injury (Minkah Fitzpatrick) and a suspension (Damontae Kazee), the Steelers’ secondary will be made whole once again come their opening-round game against the Buffalo Bills. Who will line up where? Well, put Minkah in his spot and fill in the blanks around him, but one way or another, the Steelers are going to keep Eric Rowe involved.

“He’s one of those guys where his presence is most felt on the field,” S Miles Killebrew said of Rowe on Friday via the team’s website. “He’s definitely been a great addition. I’m excited every single time I get to see him out there playing, because it seems like the ball seems to find him, so I’m excited to see how he plays Sunday. I know there’s probably gonna be a big play if he’s out there, so it’s gonna be fun”.

A nine-year veteran with more than 50 starts to his name, including many against the Bills as a longtime member of the AFC East, Rowe was one of the means by which the Steelers filled in at safety. While he was on the practice squad, he was elevated for each of the past three games as a starter.

During that time, he delivered commendable play, registering 29 tackles, including one for loss. He had an interception, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble as well, so you can understand Killebrew’s comment about his relationship with big plays.

Including against the Bills. He recorded a strip sack against Buffalo QB Josh Allen during the Wildcard Round a year ago. It was recovered by the Dolphins and returned for a touchdown, which, at that time, at the top of the third quarter, gave them a 24-20 lead.

Former Eagle Eric Rowe with the strip sack of Josh Allen And the Dolphins have the lead on the Bills in Buffalo. Miami is a 14 point underdog pic.twitter.com/U3BjaAkB6f — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 15, 2023

Granted, that was the third sack of his career, and somehow, all of them came during the 2022 season with the Dolphins. And he only has six career interceptions (seven, including the postseason) despite having played well over 4,500 snaps.

Nobody is going to mistake him for the next Troy Polamalu, but Rowe has genuinely been a positive contributor over the past three weeks. Considering he likely would have just idled on the practice squad as depth for the remainder of the year had the team not gotten into trouble at the safety position, it’s really quite something to consider.