Steelers ‘Playing High-Quality Football’ Under Mason Rudolph, Bills’ McDermott Says

While 12 of the 14 teams that have made the postseason have their intended starting quarterback in the lineup, two are starting reserves—one by choice. That would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who move forward for a fourth game with Mason Rudolph, the second for which starter Kenny Pickett will dress as his backup.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters about the decision on Tuesday that he was riding the hot hand and deflected any questions about the depth chart that still lists Pickett ahead. None of that matters at the end of the day for the Buffalo Bills. They just know who they have to prepare for.

“This is a good football team, undefeated under Mason Rudolph and well-coached playing good on both sides of the ball and special teams”, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters this week leading up to Sunday’s playoff game. “I think when you watch the last three games in particular, they’re playing high-quality football”.

The biggest difference in the last three games, of course, is a matter of who is under center. While his last game in rather inclement weather against a better opponent was not his finest, there’s no doubt that on the whole the past three games have marked the cleanest stretch of offensive football for the Steelers this season.

No doubt he’s been aided by a complementary running game. They have rushed for 460 yards over the course of the final three games with six rushing touchdowns, four by RB Najee Harris, one by RB Jaylen Warren, and one by WR Calvin Austin III.

Rudolph’s efficiency has been key as well, however, and his three passing touchdowns of 60-plus yards hasn’t hurt. He is averaging nearly 10 yards per pass attempt and 13.1 yards per completion, throwing for 719 yards on 74 attempts with 55 completions. He has only had one turnover-worthy throw, which was dropped, against three passing touchdowns, all of distance, two in deep pass attempts. He has a quarterback rating of 118.

The question is if the offensive line can hold up. They did not fare well in pass protection against the Baltimore Ravens the last time out in rainy weather. The weather is not expected to cooperate in Buffalo, either, and the Bills have some formidable pass rushers.

Rudolph has struggled under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. He is 17-for-26 when pressured for 153 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt and of course six sacks, most of which came in the last game. For what it’s worth, PFF credits Rudolph with three turnover-worthy plays, though I only recall the one dropped interception against Baltimore. He has two when facing pressure that I don’t recall.