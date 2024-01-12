Steelers-Bills Could Have ‘Whiteout’ Conditions During Sunday’s Game

With each weather update, the outlook for Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills gets more significant. Based on the latest forecast, “whiteout” conditions are possible to occur in Orchard Park before, during, and after Sunday’s scheduled 1 PM/EST AFC Wild Card game.

According to News 4 Buffalo, a strong winter storm of low temperatures, high winds, and some amount of snow could create a difficult environment for Sunday’s game.

🚨🌨Updated Bills-Steelers weather forecast High winds, frigid wind chills and blowing lake-effect snow are expected – including the possibility for whiteout conditions before, during, and after the game. While the overall snow totals are not extraordinary by Buffalo standards,… pic.twitter.com/BbB6LpiGCx — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) January 12, 2024

News 4’s follow-up tweet noted that up to 20 inches of snow could fall throughout the area by the time Sunday’s game is done, assuming it kicks off as scheduled. That would be the cumulative total throughout the weekend but several inches are expected to fall during the game too.

As noted on the site earlier today, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Western New York. Despite all the warnings and preparations, there hasn’t been any indication that the NFL is seriously considering moving the time or location of the game.

However, Bills Vice President Andy Major said earlier today that the organization and NFL are in communication nearly every hour. While Major’s hope is the game remains unchanged, he noted that Saturday will be a “big day” in determining if any changes are made.

“Tomorrow will be a big day, obviously, with what might be coming tomorrow,” he said via Nick Veronica.

Any possibility #Bills–#Steelers isn't played as scheduled? The Bills want at 1 p.m. Sunday, but it's possible. "If something happens where a decision is made collectively with the county, the state, the NFL and the team, we'll make those adjustments like we have in years past." pic.twitter.com/3qJWpV57P3 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 12, 2024

The NFL is reportedly “monitoring” the situation but at last update, it said the 1 PM start time is “status quo” between Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

Wind and cold temperatures aren’t likely to modify the game. The issue could be if heavier-than-expected snow rolls into the area, making travel and logistics difficult for both teams and fans.

Should the NFL change the schedule, a decision would likely come within the next 24 hours. Pittsburgh flies into Buffalo tomorrow and if the game is set to be changed by a day, the more notice the team has, the better (though the Steelers could fly in early to avoid having a hard time getting into the city ahead of the storm).

In rare moments, games have been changed due to weather. In 2010, a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles was pushed to Tuesday due to a blizzard. And in 2004, Hurricane Jeanne changed the start time of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Miami Dolphins game, a contest still held in ugly conditions. But for a playoff game, the league figures to do all it can to keep the game as is. Right now, there’s no credibility to the NFL planning to move the game. But the league, along with everyone else, will be watching.