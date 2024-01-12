New York Governor Declares State Of Emergency With Snowstorm Expected This Weekend

The expected weather conditions for Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills have been a major point of discussion, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency in Western New York due to the expected snowstorm. Hochul tweeted the declaration along with some tips to stay safe.

I'm declaring a State of Emergency in Western New York in anticipation of a life-threatening snowstorm this weekend. We are prepared to assist those impacted. Please take steps to stay safe:

🌨️ Monitor forecasts

🚗 Stay off the roads

🏡 Ask vulnerable loved ones to stay with you — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 12, 2024

There is potential for 10-12 inches of snow in Western New York near Buffalo on Sunday, and wind gusts could get between 40-60 miles per hour. The NFL is monitoring the weather as it makes a decision regarding the Steelers-Bills game, but as of early this afternoon, the teams were reportedly told nothing was changing. While it’s unlikely the game gets moved, the NFL does monitor the weather for all playoff games. With a State of Emergency now declared in New York, it could increase the chances of the date or location getting moved.

The unsafe and extreme weather conditions could lead to lower-than-expected attendance in Buffalo on Sunday, but given how crazy Bills Mafia is, if the game stays put, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Highmark Stadium is packed. Hochul also issued a tongue-in-cheek “warning” to Steelers fans advising them to stay home, citing the weather. Well, with a State of Emergency now issued, she obviously thinks it’s wise for Bills fans to stay home, too.

The Steelers are embracing the potential bad weather, and it plays into their hands with a run-focused game plan and taking the ball out of the hands of Bills QB Josh Allen. We’ll see if the State of Emergency declaration has any effect on the game’s status, but it would frankly be a surprise if the NFL did make a decision to move the time or location of a playoff with so much money at stake.