ESPN: Secondary Once Again A Major Steelers Priority This Offseason

Outside of S Minkah Fitzpatrick and CB Joey Porter Jr., the Pittsburgh Steelers lack for long-term stability in the secondary. There is Patrick Peterson, who had a solid second half of the season in 2023. He will be 34 next season and it is not clear where he would play. That is assuming he is retained, which is not guaranteed.

Addressing every level of the secondary is a priority this offseason, as ESPN argues, even if it comes second. First on the list is untangling the quarterback position, whether it’s Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, or a third party.

But the secondary can’t be too far behind. Who is your strong safety? Who is your nickel defender? Do you put Peterson back on the outside opposite Porter? You can’t count on Cory Trice Jr. in March to be your starter in September.

“The Steelers have an All-Pro safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick and a rising star in cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but the organization needs to build around them in the secondary”, ESPN Steelers beat writer Brooke Pryor writes. “Veteran Patrick Peterson has been solid in his transition to being a dual-threat defensive back, but he’s in the final years of his career and the Steelers need at least one or two more starter-capable cornerbacks and safety depth”.

In the same offseason preview article, Jeremy Fowler noted that the team could decide to re-sign Levi Wallace. He signed as a free agent in 2022, starting most of that season, but he was benched in 2023. Even if he were to be re-signed, it would likely be for the veteran minimum and to compete as depth.

You have some decisions to make at safety with Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Eric Rowe, and Trenton Thompson. All of them started games last season, the former two splitting time as intended. Both are under contract, but Kazee is due $3 million, Neal $2.25 million. Rowe is near the end of his career but played well off the bench. Thompson is young, without pedigree, and inexperienced but flashed before getting injured.

Then there’s the slot position, which often goes ignored. Chandon Sullivan is not under contract for 2024. Who do you trust to play there? Perhaps Peterson can do that, if you want to pay him $6.8 million for his versatility. But still, who starts outside? Perhaps another year of a rookie starter.

“The Steelers tied for the 11th-most interceptions with 16, but the cornerback position is one that needs more talent even after drafting Porter in Round 2 last year”, Matt Miller writes in the same preview column. “The Alabama duo of Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry could be of interest”.

Pro Football Focus has already connected McKinstry to the Steelers, and I’m sure it won’t be the last time we see his name. But they have lots of needs elsewhere up and down the roster, including both the offensive and defensive lines. They need another wide receiver. Quite possibly, they need another starting quarterback as well, but those are hard to come by.