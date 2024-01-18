Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Snowed In By Buffalo

Game Atmospherics

I drove to Buffalo with buddy Richard N. on Saturday. Snow began to fall when we were within 25 miles of Buffalo. We crossed a narrow band where snow covered the highway nine miles from the hotel. Ironically, it was right at the Orchard Park exit by the stadium. Just after arriving, we learned the game had been delayed until Monday. We headed to Duff’s Famous Wings, which were very tasty. An aside, the folks in Buffalo all have their favorite wing spots. Most gave a thumbs down to the Anchor Bar where wings were supposedly invented. We gave Anchor Bar a try. And I must agree with the majority. They were gristly and the sauce bland compared to Duff’s, which also had meatier wings. But there are surely smaller outlets that native Buffaloans can guide you to.

State of Emergency

On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and a travel ban went into effect. We spent Sunday marooned in our hotel room, trolling Buffalo fans for being snowflakes since we only had a couple of inches of accumulation at our location. In turn, the Buffalo fans lectured Steelers fans about our inability to comprehend Lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service provides a brief explanation of Lake-effect snow.

The Steelers arrived in Buffalo late Sunday afternoon despite rumors of the game moving to Cleveland, Atlanta, or Washington. Locals earned $20 an hour to shovel out the aisles at Highmark Stadium. Some of the snow may have been removed from the stadium, but it seemed like most just covered the seats. I had a foot of snow where my seat should have been. Attendants asked us to clear our seats the best we could but asked that we not put any in the aisles. Where else could it go? An enterprising Burgher found a shovel left behind by the paid shovelers so we cleared out spaces the best we could.

The game might have been able to be played on Sunday but without fans in attendance. The surface was very playable once the tarp came off. But, unless escorted by a plow truck, arriving at the stadium would have been treacherous for the average fan. So, even though waiting for favorable weather was to the Bills’ advantage, it was the right call in my opinion. Idiots like me would have tried to make it and gotten stuck.

College Football Stadium

My buddy Rich found the Bills’ venue to be like a minor Division One college football stadium. Even worse, the options to get there very limited. We were stuck in our parking lot and did not move until 90 minutes after the final whistle. The new stadium is under construction very close to the current spot. They better have very good civil engineers planning for traffic flow or it will just continue to be a mess.

The Buffalo fans were very welcoming for the most part. A few jagoffs. But we have some of those in Pittsburgh too. One older fan told me as I was leaving after the game: “You must not be feeling too good.” I replied, “Sure I’m feeling good. I’m from Pittsburgh. You’re the one from Buffalo.” He did not have a reply.

Steelers Offense

Horrid start with two turnovers. But the Steelers came within seven by scoring 17 points after being down 21-0.

Steelers Offense Can’t Overcome Early Turnovers

The Steelers had two turnovers in the first quarter, causing a 21-point swing that proved too much to overcome. Pittsburgh did reach midfield on its opening drive before fizzling. Buffalo scored to go up 7-0. On the Steelers’ third possession, Mason Rudolph connected with George Pickens for 11 yards. The officials initially ruled that Pickens lost the ball after hitting the ground. The Bills challenged and the replay awarded a fumble recovery to Buffalo. One play later, the Steelers were down 14-0.

Later, the Steelers started a drive from their 8-yard line. A 33-yard pass to Pat Freiermuth for them out of that hole, but he fumbled the ball out of bounds. The officials upheld the call.

Rudolph to Allen Robinson II for 11 yards. Najee Harris runs for 20 combined yards on two-straight rush attempts. Rudolph is sacked, but Jaylen Warren gets most of the lost yardage back on a sweep left. Then Rudolph goes back to Freiermuth to convert a 3rd and 9. The Steelers got a first and goal at the 3-yard line after Diontae Johnson drew a defensive pass interference. Rudolph targeted Johnson in the left corner, but Kaiir Elam intercepted the pass. Buffalo exploits the takeaway for another touchdown, the Steelers down 21-0 midway through the second quarter.

Steelers Score 17

The offense exploited a blocked field goal to score seven of its own. Warren ran for 10 yards. And George Pickens caught a couple of short passes. Rudolph finished with a 10-yard strike to Johnson.

In the second half, Pickens could not come down with a pass on 3rd and 9 and Chris Boswell kicked a 40-yard field goal. Buffalo answered with a field goal, and it was 24-10. As the third quarter closes, Rudolph finds Pickens for 19 yards on a 3rd and 11. Then Pickens runs around the right end for 15. Now early in the fourth quarter, the Steelers are in Buffalo territory. Rudolph scrambled six yards for a first down. Then threw a first-down pass to Johnson. He capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III. It’s 24-17. Steelers fans have something to cheer about.

But Buffalo scored a touchdown aided by an unnecessary roughness call. The Steelers gave up the ball on downs with no flag thrown on a fourth-down pass to Pickens and were down two scores with no timeouts. The final drive is desperation. The Pittsburgh Steelers go down swinging.

Steelers Defense

The defense allowed Josh Allen to run over them. Could not stop key drives when needed.

Steelers Defense Fails to Stop Bills

Buffalo marched 80 yards on its first possession. The Bills gained good yardage on first downs. The Pittsburgh defense almost stopped Allen on 3rd and 1, but his second effort converted the first down. Eric Rowe tried to punch the ball out of Dalton Kincaid’s grasp, but he held on to it. Allen to Dawson Knox for a 9-yard touchdown gave Buffalo an early 7-0 lead.

The defense forced a three and out, but Pickens fumbled on the very next Pittsburgh offensive play. Allen to Kincaid for a 29-yard touchdown on first down. It’s 14-0 just like that.

Pittsburgh forced another three-and-out, Minkah Fitzpatrick tackling James Cook four yards behind the line of scrimmage. But then Buffalo intercepted a pass in the end zone and it embarked on another 80-yard drive. The backbreaker was a 52-yard touchdown run by Allen. At one point, Allen pulled up. Does that mean he initiated a slide? Regardless, Damontae Kazee froze for a moment. Then Allen took off and ran through Kazee and Levi Wallace to give Buffalo a 21-0 lead.

Rowe broke up a pass to Stefon Diggs to end one drive. Then Markus Golden sacked Allen near the end of the first half. But the damage was done.

Defense Lets Up

In the second half, Alex Highsmith sacked Allen on the Bills’ opening drive, and they ended up punting. But after Boswell kicked a field goal to make it 21-10, the defense could not stop Cook, who ran three times for 20 yards. Then Allen completed a couple passes so Buffalo could answer with a field goal of its own. At times, Allen seemed to have an eternity to throw. Sure, could have used some T.J. Watt pressure.

The Steelers pulled to within seven, but the defense let down again. Myles Jack was penalized twice. Once for defensive holding AFTER the ball was in the air and out of reach of the defender. Then after hitting Allen, who slid this time.

Then Allen completed a pass to Khalil Shakir. Fitzpatrick had him in his grasp but could not complete the tackle. No other defender there to finish it. So, Shakir scored the coup de grace and Buffalo won, 31-17.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game where one big play can shift momentum or even decide the game.

I break special teams into three phases: Kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points.) Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell kicked off four times with three touchbacks. His 69-yard kickoff came from 20-yard line due to Dan Moore Jr. getting penalized for unnecessary roughness during extra point. Nick Herbig tackled Andy Isabella at the Buffalo 30-yard line to limit the damage.

Tyler Bass kicked off six times. His first one was a 56-yard line drive fielded by Jaylen Warren, who returned it to the Steelers’ 30-yard line. Warren also fair-caught one kickoff at the 4-yard line for a free 21 yards.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB FC IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 4 1 3 0 0 0 0 BUF 26 Tyler Bass 6 1 4 1 1 0 0 PGH 26 Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD Jaylen Warren 1 21 21.0 21 0 0 Andy Isabella 1* 19 19.0 19 0 0

*Kickoff from 20-yard line due to penalty on extra point

Advantage Even

PUNTING

Pressley Harvin III punted four times but only averaged 38.5 yards. Three of his punts were 31, 42, and 30 yards, all at or beyond the 20-yard line. His last attempt resulted in a respectable 52-yard punt. But only one of four successful punts is junior varsity.

Sam Martin punted three times and averaged 48 yards. His last punt after reportedly injuring a hamstring went farther than three of four of Harvin’s punts.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Pressley Harvin III 4 38.5 38.5 0 2 0 0 51 Sam Martin 3 48.0 44.0 0 1 2 0 52

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Calvin Austin III 1 12 12.0 1 0 12 0 Deonte Harty 0 0 0.0 2 0 0 0

Advantage Bills .

FIELD GOALS AND EXTRA POINTS

Boswell was perfect with two extra points and a field goal.

Bass made all three extra point attempts, but had a 49-yard field goal attempt blocked by Montravius Adams that Nick Herbig recovered at the Buffalo 33. Pittsburgh scored a field goal off that block. Bass was also wide left on a 27-yard attempt. I give the Steelers special teams the edge despite the Bills being ahead 6-5 in scoring.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 2 2 1 1 40 0 0 Tyler Bass 3 3 1 3 45 0 0

Advantage Steelers

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s first- and second-half Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 2,377 first-half comments. Respondents added 1,796 more second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

Steely McBeam had the best first-half comment, observing: “Even with a pulled hammy, I bet he’s still better than Harvin” Sam Martin managed a 45-yard punt after a hamstring injury. Longer than three of Pressley Harvin III’s four punts.

Jay Clam attributed Steelers poor play to Mike Tomlin not preparing the team: “Is anyone surprised that Mike Tomlin did not get his team ready to play this game? Because I’m not.”

Kingribel “Still extremely pissed over that formation on the INT.” Others blamed Diontae Johnson for not breaking up the pass. Regardless, that turnover caused a 14-point swing. Add the early George Pickens fumble and that is a 21-point swing on two turnovers. Tough to overcome.

In the second half, Ddrews 1914 had the top comment complimenting Mason Rudolph. “Say what you will about Mason, but he hangs in the pocket eyes downfield and makes plays.” Folks agreed, pointing that out he was the best quarterback on the roster.

Danny Porter saw what the officials should have seen. “Dirty play by OL. Is that not a penalty?” An obvious block in the back. And an egregious helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Joey Porter Jr. out of the game.

Nathanel Dory turned back to Rudolph and his future. “At least Mason was fun to watch. Hope Steelers can re-sign him.”

Thanks to all who commented on the live updates during the season. The last comment summed up the situation succinctly. SteelCityRenegade stated, “Disappointed about the outcome of the game. The offseason will be crucial. Changes should be coming. Will they be the correct changes??? Good luck on your journey Mason whether it be here or elsewhere. Thanks for helping make the Steelers watchable for a few games. Steeler Nation keep your head up. Happiness and health to all!”

CONCLUSION

The Bills got a 21-point swing off two turnovers early in the game. Just too much to overcome. The Steelers played hard and went down swinging. Mason Rudolph remained composed and weathered the early 21-0 deficit. George Pickens came back from his early fumble but was clearly upset about missed calls. Diontae Johnson scored and made some good catches. Not sure if he was in a position to disrupt the interception.

The defense gave up too many long drives. The Bills lineman who knocked Porter out of game should be punished severely.

Special teams was a mixed bag. Great blocked kick by Adams. Nick Herbig was great in coverage, including the kickoff from 20-yard line. But Pressley Harvin III gave a very subpar performance.

The Steelers’ 2023 season is over. I didn’t expect the Steelers to get into a playoff game. Mike Tomlin says he is coaching the Steelers in 2024, but the team requires coaching changes. An offensive coordinator and some new position coaches. The quarterback room needs revamped. And the offensive line needs solidified. Looking forward to seeing how Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, and Tomlin reconstitute the 2024 edition of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Art Rooney II must insist on innovative offensive coaches. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The Steelers lost another playoff game. Pittsburgh fans are getting tired of that tune. Time for Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, and Omar Khan to tighten up. We got some pieces. Need a few more to pull it together. Here is Tighten Up performed by Archie Bell & the Drells.