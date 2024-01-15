2023 Wild Card Game Steelers Vs. Bills Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills will finally play their Wild Card round playoff game with kickoff at 4:30 PM ET. The game was delayed due to a powerful winter storm that caused whiteout conditions and brought multiple feet of snow accumulations. The weather will still be cold and slightly windy, but the chance of snow has fallen to 50 percent. Other than fans having nowhere to sit with snow still piled up in the stands, the game should be relatively normal—a far cry from what was expected just a few days ago.

Both teams are riding hot streaks into the playoffs as they each needed every bit of their win streaks to get into the playoffs. The Bills are the hottest team in the league riding a five-game win streak while the Steelers have won their last three. QB Mason Rudolph will get his first playoff start in a hostile environment dealing with cold weather. Allen has been in this situation multiple times before and should have an enthusiastic Buffalo fanbase behind him for the game.

Steelers Inactives:

QB Mitch Trubisky (3rd QB)

OLB T.J. Watt

CB Darius Rush

OT Dylan Cook

ILB Blake Martinez

DL DeMarvin Leal

S Elijah Riley

Bills Inactives:

WR Gabe Davis

S Taylor Rapp

CB Rasul Douglas

LB Tyrel Dodson

T Alec Anderson

DE Kingsley Jonathan

DT Poona Ford

