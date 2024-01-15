2023 Wild Card Game Steelers Vs. Bills Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trailing 21-7 at the half. While it still looks bleak, the 21-0 gap seemed insurmountable while the two possession deficit is at least in the realm of possibility. The Steelers’ offense actually moved the ball pretty well, but an interception in the end zone by QB Mason Rudolph robbed the Steelers of some points and allowed an extra score by the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills will start the half with the ball, but something interesting to watch—who is going to punt for the Bills? Their punter was injured on the blocked field goal that set up the Steelers only score of the game so far. He is on the field warming up to see if he can go, but K Tyler Bass is also practicing some punts.

Halftime scores of the Steelers last five playoff games. Pittsburgh trailing in all of them: 21-7

21-7

35-10

28-14

17-9 Total: Steelers outscored 122-47. Can't win this way. And they haven't been. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 15, 2024

1stH notes:

Bills (10-80, 5:33) TD drive on their first possession

Pickens fumble turned into TD

Bills TEs two TDs on 3 catches 58 yards

One blown coverage TD

Tackling horrific by Steelers D

Steelers run game slowly improved

Muth almost another fumble on big play

Huge Muth 3D… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 15, 2024

START OF 2ND HALF

Chris Boswell’s kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, incomplete pass to Dawson Knox. It looked like a catch but fell out last second. 2nd and 10, Alex Highsmith sacked Josh Allen for a loss of 7. 3rd and 17, complete to Latavius Murray for a 9-yard gain. The punt by the injured punter went 45 yards and was returned to the 40-yard line by Calvin Austin III.

1st and 10, false start on TE Darnell Washington. 1st and 15, Rudolph complete to Diontae Johnson for 19 yards over the middle. Terrel Bernard injured on the play holding his leg.