Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Pours It On Baltimore

Game Prelude

Baltimore sat some of its top players, including QB Lamar Jackson. But Pittsburgh was missing its top three inside linebackers and top four safeties due to injuries. A must-win for the Steelers with the Ravens looking forward to preventing a playoff berth for their rival. Ravens started their starting defensive front seven minus Roquan Smith.

The weather was a significant factor, a heavy rain with temperatures in the 30s and windy. Ball security going to be a key factor in these conditions.

Steelers Offense

The Steelers scored on their second possession but fumbled six times. Fortunately, only two of them were recovered by the Ravens. But the poor ball security cost them scoring opportunities. Najee Harris ran strong. And Mason Rudolph connected with Diontae Johnson for the go-ahead touchdown on the first play of fourth quarter.

Both Harris and Jaylen Warren bobbled the ball on their first carries. They retained possession without fumbling but an omen that ball security would be a key factor in the outcome.

After exchanging punts, the Steelers began their second drive at their own 24-yard line. They ran five-straight times for 41 yards, including a 23-yard effort by Warren. The Steelers gained significant first-down yardage and capped the drive with Harris scoring from six yards out. Isaac Seumalo demolished a Baltimore lineman to open the hole. Steelers up 7-0.

Rudolph threw deep to Diontae Johnson on third down near the end of first quarter. The ball was well-placed and it seemed like Johnson could have accelerated to catch it. I speculated that perhaps he had a tight hamstring. Some thought he loafed. Johnson was not targeted again until the fourth quarter.

The Steelers received another opportunity after a defensive takeaway in Baltimore territory. But former Steeler Arthur Maulet recovered Warren’s fumble to end the scoring threat.

The Ravens tied the game, but a heads-up special teams play gave the Steelers a start at their 40-yard line late in the second quarter. Pittsburgh reached the Ravens 33-yard line on a short first down pass to Warren. Just on the edge of field goal range considering the conditions, Rudolph fumbled to lose nine yards. Freiermuth got eight of them back, but Rudolph was strip-sacked and Baltimore recovered to end another scoring opportunity.

Quick Strike and Score on Turnover

Pittsburgh punted its first two second-half possessions away. Late in the third quarter, Pittsburgh started a drive from its 11. Pittsburgh ran five straight plays again reaching the 29-yard line as the quarter ended. The fourth quarter began with the Steelers facing a 3rd and 4. Rudolph threw an in-route to Johnson, who split two defenders and raced in for a 71-yard touchdown.

The Steelers capitalized on a second defensive takeaway midway of the fourth quarter, Harris involved in seven plays, including two first downs. Pittsburgh reached the 2-yard line, but Warren was dropped for a five-yard loss on an ill-conceived toss wide left. A field goal made it a two-score game, and the Steelers won, 17-10, despite six fumbles with two lost ones.

Steelers Defense

The Steelers defense forced seven punts and recovered two fumbles. The only blemish a second quarter touchdown.

Steelers Defense Force Punts

The Steelers defense forced five Baltimore drives to end as three and outs. Eric Rowe tackled receivers twice on the first drive for one of them. He did it again in the second quarter. Then on third down, Mark Robinson forced a fumble that Larry Ogunjobi recovered.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh gave the ball back on a fumble of their own. Baltimore started a drive. But Mark Robinson sacked Tyler Huntley to put them in a hole that forced a punt.

But the Steelers defense faltered. Huntley connected with Laquon Tredwell for 16 yards to convert a third and nine. Then Gus Edwards ran for 29 yards. Watt stopped Edwards for a 2-yard loss. But then Huntley threw a 27-yard touchdown as the receiver broke some tackles. Three of the Ravens four longest plays on this drive. It’s 7-7.

The second half started without the Ravens quarterback. They took a delay of game until a ball boy delivered a helmet to Huntley. Watt sacked Huntley and Baltimore punts a couple plays later.

Watt Hurt but Key Takeaway

Watt sacked Huntley again on the next possession to force another punt. Baltimore got a 16-yard completion on the next drive when Watt hurt. They reached midfield before punting. But the Steelers had to finish the game without the best defensive player in the league.

Pittsburgh scored to open the fourth quarter to go up 14-7. Baltimore reached midfield again, but the defense held them to another punt. After a punt exchange. Baltimore gains seven yards. They ran again for five, but Eric Rowe forced the fumble. Markus Golden, in for Watt, recovered the ball to set up the field goal making it a two-score game.

Baltimore gets the ball with 3:13 to play and needing 10 points to tie. Huntley runs and passes to reach the 9-yard line. Golden sacks Huntley on third down to force a field goal. Connor Heyward gathers up the onside kick to end the game. 17-10.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game where one big play can shift momentum or even decide the game winner.

I break special teams into three phases: Kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points.) Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell kicked off four times. All were touchbacks.

Justin Tucker kicked off three times. His first was a touchback. His second near the sideline when Godwin Igwebuike made a heads-up play. He placed his feet out of bounds then took possession of the ball. By rule, the ball is out giving the Steelers starting position at the 40-yard line. Near end of game, Tucker attempted an onside kick that Connor Heyward recovered to put Pittsburgh into the victory formation.

It’s not often that Baltimore is outplayed on special teams.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 4 0 4 0 0 0 BAL 25 Justin Tucker 3* 0 1 1 0 0 PGH 40

*Onside kick recovered by Connor Heyward

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD Connor Heyward 1 0 0.0 0 0 0 None 0 0 0.0 0 0 0

Advantage Steelers

PUNTING

Pressley Harvin punted six times. Harvin only averaged 41.7 yards per punt but netted 38.3. A touchback at end of game was close to being downed which could have boosted his average closer to 45. He also had a 49 yard punt downed at the six negated by too many players on the field. He shanked the next punt out of bounds. Not sure if he had to alter his kicking motion due to the rush. He has been inconsistent. But negated Baltimore’s return game.

Jordan Stout punted seven times. He averaged an impressive 53.9 yards a punt. But that’s only part of the story. Calvin Austin returned five punts for 92 yards. As a result, Stout only netted 37.9 yards per punt. Austin returned the last punt 34 yards. Pittsburgh couldn’t score off the favorable field position at the 43-yard line.

Still, Harvin out-punted Stout in this game.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Pressley Harvin 6 41.7 38.3 1 2 2 1 52 Jordan Stout 7 53.9 37.9 1 0 2 1 66

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Calvin Austin 5 92 18.4 1 1 34 0 Tylan Wallace 0 0 0.0 2 0 0 0 Damarion Williams 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0

Advantage Steelers .

FIELD GOALS AND EXTRA POINTS

Chris Boswell perfect with two extra points and a field goal.

Justin Tucker also perfect with an extra point and a field goal.

Steelers special teams edge the Ravens 5-4 in scoring.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 2 2 1 1 25 0 0 Justin Tucker 1 1 1 1 36 0 0

Advantage Steelers

CONCLUSION

Pittsburgh gave a gritty performance. The weather an equalizer for the players Baltimore sat. And Pittsburgh’s defense devastated by injuries. Najee Harris ran very hard. Mason Rudolph completed 18 of 20 passes. He fumbled twice in collapsed pockets. But his 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae a beauty.

The patchwork defense held together even after losing T.J. Watt. Eric Rowe, Markus Golden, and Mark Robinson made big plays.

Pressley Harvin will take a lot of heat. But I’d like to study the one punt out of bounds. Because otherwise he out-punted Jordan Stout.

A Baltimore player said teams don’t like playing Ravens brand of football. Mike Tomlin said the Steelers do. And they did.

The Steelers did what they had to do for a playoff appearance. Tennessee Titans win over Jacksonville puts Pittsburgh into the playoffs. Tonight’s game between Miami and Buffalo just determines their first destination. I’m already talking to buddies reserving rooms in Buffalo and Kansas City awaiting the outcome.

