2023 Week 18 Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road today for the regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens don’t have much to play for and will be resting several key players including QB Lamar Jackson. Keep in mind this is a Ravens team that takes pride in winning preseason football games, they will not roll over and let their rivals win with a chance to get into the playoffs. The Steelers’ clearest path involves a win today and one of a couple other results to happen. Since this is the first game of Week 18, it will be crystal clear what must happen by the time the game is over. Even with a loss, there is one scenario that could get the Steelers into the tournament.

QB Mason Rudolph will once again lead the offense, though this week is a little different because Kenny Pickett will be the primary backup. Head coach Mike Tomlin chose to ride the hot hand and benching Pickett was unavoidable. The offense has put up 30-plus points in back-to-back games and the team couldn’t risk messing with the winning formula in an important final week of the season.

Mason Rudolph & Kenny Pickett getting ready in the rain in Baltimore #steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ICuVzIsCRr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2024

The weather will add another layer of intrigue. The tarp came off the field just before 2:00PM ET, so multiple hours of rain have likely made it muddy and slick.

Steelers Inactive:

QB Mitch Trubisky (3rd QB)

S Trenton Thompson

CB Darius Rush

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

LB Blake Martinez

T Dylan Cook

DE DeMarvin Leal

Ravens Inactive:

QB Lamar Jackson

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

LB Malik Harrison

CB Marlon Humphrey

G Kevin Zeitler

WR Zay Flowers

S Kyle Hamilton

No Minkah Fitzpatrick or Trenton Thompson means Eric Rowe and Patrick Peterson will primarily be holding down the safety position for the third straight week.

Tyler Huntley is making his 4th start against the Steelers. That matches Lamar Jackson. He knows Pittsburgh, they know him. Athletic like Jackson but gets ball out quickly. With backup OL likely in for Ravens, Watt/Highsmith need to get hands up, bat passes down. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 6, 2024

ESPN announcing/showing that Ravens LB Roquan Smith won't play today. Wasn't inactive but no surprise to see him sit. Too valuable to risk, especially on this field. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 6, 2024

The Ravens won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Rudolph and the offense will start with the ball.

START OF GAME

The opening kickoff resulted in a touchback.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris struggled to secure the handoff and nearly fumbled. He recovered it for a gain of two. 2nd and 8, Rudolph to Harris out wide for a gain of about six. 3rd and 2, Rudolph to Diontae Johnson in the middle of the field to convert.

1st and 10, a pitch toss to Jaylen Warren and he nearly fumbled the toss for no gain. The weather is already creating issues. 2nd and 10, complete to Johnson out wide and he cut back inside for a gain of 6. 3rd and 4, nearly intercepted over the middle to Allen Robinson II, but incomplete. Pressley Harvin III’s punt was fair caught at the 19-yard line.

1st and 10, Tyler Huntley scrambled for two yards. 2nd and 8, Huntley complete to Charlie Kolar for 5 yards. 3rd and 3, incomplete deep to Justice Hill with Joey Porter Jr. in coverage.

Calvin Austin III let the punt bounce and returned the 64-yard punt 14 yards to the 24-yard line.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for about 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Harris up the middle for 4 yards. 3rd and 1, Harris up the middle for a yard. It ended very close to the line to gain, but it looks like he got it.

1st and 10, Rudolph complete to Warren on a swing pass to the left side. He took the pass 23 yards.

1st and 10, Austin end around for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, speed out to Connor Heyward for two yards to convert.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, complete to Johnson for 5 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 9 yards into the red zone. 2nd and 1, Harris off left tackle for 6 yards. The Steelers went back to the pitch despite the weather.

1st and goal, Harris up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and goal from the 6, Harris up the middle for the touchdown! 7-0 Steelers.

Najee TD. Watch the pull by Seumalo #Steelers pic.twitter.com/sk8dtw9NAX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2024

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, Melvin Gordon III around the right end for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, incomplete pass in the middle of the field. 3rd and 7, incomplete pass intended for Hill with Larry Ogunjobi in Huntley’s face. Another three-and-out forced by the Steelers’ defense.

Austin fielded the 51-yard punt and returned it 16 yards to the 37.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Rudolph complete to Heyward for 2 yards. 3rd and 3, Rudolph attempted one deep to Johnson, but it fell incomplete. Harvin’s punt went 49 yards and was downed at the 7-yard line after a Steelers’ roll. Too many men on the field called way after the play was over. Harvin will have to punt again.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: 7-0 STEELERS

The second punt after the penalty went just 26 yards to the Baltimore 35-yard line. The Ravens gained 28 yards on that bizarre sequence of events.