2023 Week 18 Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are tied up 7-7 coming out of halftime. The Ravens will get the ball to start the half. The Steelers largely dominated the first half, but a fumble by Jaylen Warren and a some tackling issues allowed a Ravens score on what has otherwise been a dominant day for the Steelers’ defense.

QB Mason Rudolph fumbled twice at the end of the first half, losing the second one, to erase what would have been a makeable field goal attempt. The weather has been a definite factor for both teams.

It must be noted even if the possibility is remote, QB Kenny Pickett is the primary backup and available. If Rudolph has another turnover or struggles, Mike Tomlin could pull the plug and put Pickett in.

Mason Rudolph raw passing chart first half versus Ravens #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/OFDcxj5Q1H — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2024

First Half Notes:

Ball bobbles early by RBs

almost pick by Mason

Explosive play Warren

Nice blocking on Najee TD

Run game there early, 90 yards 1H

two Ravens 3 & outs

Harvin punting yikes

Najee must get that 3rd down

POOR tackling on Ravens TD drive

BAL TD drive Two explosives… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2024

The kickoff resulted in a touchback. Delay of game makes it 1st and 15. On 1st and 15, Gus Edwards off left tackle for a gain of 2 brought down by Cameron Heyward. 2nd and 13, T.J. Watt sacked Huntley for a loss of 3. 3rd and 16, incomplete pass. The punt went 69 yards and Calvin Austin III fumbled it, but he picked it back up and returned it 24 yards to the Pittsburgh 36-yard line.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 15 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Harris tackled for a loss of one behind the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 9, delay of game. 3rd and 14, Rudolph bobbled the snap and fell on it for a loss. Pressley Harvin III’s punt went 39 yards, fair caught at the Baltimore 21-yard line.

1st and 10, Edwards up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Edwards off right tackle for 1 yard. 3rd and 7, Watt picked up another sack for a loss of 8. The punt went 57 yards and was returned 7 yards to the 34-yard line.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 11 yards.

1st and 10, Harris tackled for a loss of 4 yards trying to find an edge around the right end. 2nd and 14, Rudolph sacked for a loss of 6 yards. 3rd and 20, Rudolph complete to Warren for a gain of just 1 yard. Harvin’s punt went 46 yards and was fair caught at the Baltimore 18-yard line.

1st and 10, Huntley incomplete to Treadwell. 2nd and 10, complete to Charlie Kolar for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Edwards up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Huntley complete to Nelson Agholor while rolling out for 16 yards. Watt injured on the play with Montravius Adams trying to swat at the ball in the air and coming down on Watt awkwardly.

1st and 10, Edwards off right tackle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Huntley incomplete with Markus Golden bringing pressure. 3rd and 9, incomplete pass to Justice Hill in the flat. The punt went 40 yards and was fair caught by Austin at the 11-yard line.

On 1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Harris up the middle for 4 yards to break the 1000-yard mark for his third-straight season. 3rd and 1, George Pickens end around for 3 yards. Ravens S Geno Stone was injured on the play.

Watt was shown on the broadcast walking to the locker room. The fact that he is walking on his own is good, but he is probably questionable at best to return.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Harris up the middle for 3 more yards.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 7-7 EVEN

#Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury and is OUT for the rest of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 6, 2024

3rd and 4, Rudolph deep pass to Diontae Johnson who broke away for a 71-yard touchdown. 14-7 Steelers.