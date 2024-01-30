Pavelle: A Look At The Steelers’ Offensive Weapons And 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

Over the next few weeks, in preparing for the Steelers’ draft, I plan to go through the Steelers’ position groups to identify their areas of want and need with some quick descriptions of targets that draftniks should start to consider. The tables are organized by my initial grades and then my too-early-to-reveal uncertain grades. Ties go alphabetically. Please feel free – invited! – to sound off with your opinions on the listed prospects and with names you think are missing. I know they’re out there because I’m still finding new ones almost every day.

You’d think this one would be easy. The Steelers have a great pair of running backs and zero need to address the position in the 2024 draft. And they have a trio of TEs, leaving even less reason.

VERDICT: Don’t bother. The cupboard is full.

DRAFT CLASS OVERVIEW: Who cares? Here’s a list, but it’s really nothing but names included for academic interest only.

RUNNING BACKS TIGHT ENDS RB Trey Benson, Fla. St. by way of Oregon (RS Junior). 6-6-1, 223 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in October. A Steelers-type back with breakaway speed, but who hasn’t made his bones as either a pass catcher or pass protector. Came back from a devastating 2020 knee injury in which he tore his ACL, MCL, and just about everything else that could be torn. The word you’re looking for is “fortitude.” TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (Soph.). 6-4, 230 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in December. Big discount applied. Bowers is the phenom who forced Darnell Washington to play blocker all through 2022. His game only improved in 2023, to the point where he was Georgia’s top receiving weapon. His grade would be in the top 10-15 if Pittsburgh wasn’t stacked at TE already. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio St. (Junior). 5-10, 215 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in October. A classic slasher with good vision, breakaway speed, and the power to punish attempted arm tacklers. Has solid receiving skills too, but the blocking needs serious work. Has been prone to the injury bug, but nothing season ending. TE Ja’Tavion Sanders , Texas (Junior). 6-4, 243 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 21 in March. Discounted like mad for lack of need. RB Blake Corum, Michigan (Junior). 5-8, 210 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 24 in November. Knee injury ended 2022. Michigan won the 2023 national championship by building a good OL and then handing the ball off to Blake Corum with the instruction, “There’s yardage to be had; please claim it.” And so he did, despite playing on a questionable knee, over and over and over again. Corum takes what’s there, has the vision to find creases that others don’t, and is just plain hard to bring down. Not a bruiser, or a slasher, or a speed demon threat to score on every play, but rather a reliable part of the solution who makes coaches and blockers look smart. TE Cade Stover, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-4, 251 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 24 in June. Discounted like mad for lack of need. RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame (Junior). 5-11, 227 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 21 in September. A bowling ball who simply won’t go down. Extraordinary contact balance, good vision, and some pop. Plus, he’s yet to come into his grown man strength. An impressive young man who won Notre Dame’s student-athlete of the year award. TE AJ Barner, Michigan (Senior). 6-6, 251 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in May. Discounted like mad for lack of need. RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC (RS Junior). 5’9”, 215 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turned 23 in January. ACL tear in 2020. Lloyd’s game is built on vision, lateral agility, and burst even though he has the build to add power to his repertoire. A fine pass blocker too. Grade held back by two issues: the low mark for pure violence in his game and a potentially fatal case of fumble-itis that needs to be cured, or else. TE Theo Johnson, Penn St. (Junior). 6-6, 254 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns in ___. Discounted like mad for lack of need. RB Bucky Irving, Oregon (Junior). 5’10”, 194 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in August. Vision, quickness, and receiving skills elevate his stock. Size drags it back down, especially from a Steelers POV. TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas St. (Junior). 6-4, 245 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns __ in ___. Discounted like mad for lack of need. RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas (Junior). 6’0”, 210 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 21 in July. Grade dropped by 3 rounds due to ACL tear in November. See hole; cut through hole; make tackler pay; and make defense pay if tackler can’t get it done. A Steeler-ish back on the smaller side to sustain that kind of pounding even without the worry of recovering from the knee injury.

Two very good receivers in Johnson and Pickens; one return man who may be just a gadget guy; one special teams ace; one solid, experienced journeyman; and question marks galore. Will Boykin and Robinson even be on the team when the draft arrives? No need to go through a whole analysis. If they aren’t, Mssrs. Khan and Tomlin will have a gunner-capable WR and a veteran, move-the-chains guy in the WR room prior to the draft. Regardless, this is a hole we should expect the team to address.

The Steelers’ favorite offensive formation has long been 11 personnel (one RB, one TE, and three WRs). As it stands now, that means Johnson, Pickens, and Austin – an easy spot to upgrade. And what about the wide-open four- and five-receiver looks? Those are all but empty. Again, an obvious spot where a draft pick can improve this unit significantly.

It isn’t a true “need” because Pittsburgh has a phenomenal amount of pass catchers at both TE and RB, which lets the team maintain a solid, on-field roster by utilizing heavier formations like 12 personnel (one RB, two TEs, and two WRs), 13-personnel (one RB, three TEs, one WR), and the various two-RB looks. But sometimes speed and explosiveness are the main priority, and that means wide receivers. Beyond that, it will be almost impossible to evaluate any young QB if an injury occurs and he’s left with only one reliable WR. It’s hard even with two, so adding talent at this position matters for more reasons than one might think. The position will be addressed in both free agency and in the draft. Book it.

What Type Of Receiver?

People like to draw an analogy between filling out a five-man WR room and filling out a five-man starting lineup in basketball. Both units require an array of talents to handle different duties. Let’s summarize it like this:

An extra-tall, contested-catch expert (SOLID: Pickens) An extra-quick route-running expert (SOLID: Johnson) An extra-fast field stretcher (SOLID: Austin, Pickens, and Johnson) An extra-reliable move-the-chains expert (OPEN: Robinson?) An extra-physical midfield dominator (OPEN) A tough guy, run-after-catch specialist (OPEN)

That makes the most likely focus pretty obvious. Pittsburgh could really use (4) a young, reliable, move-the-chains possession guy, (5) a big slot to add presence in the middle of the field, and/or (6) a densely built RAC expert in the Deebo Samuels model. Ideally someone who would do all of the above and also excel as a run blocker.

VERDICT: Center and tackle are the Steelers’ top two offensive targets for the 2024 NFL draft, at least as we sit here today. WR would be No. 3 with QB hovering over everything if the right player appears. We have to expect a pick if a good player drops to the team in Rounds 2-4, “good” most likely being measured on the scale of RAC ability, pure physicality, and move-the-chains reliability.

DRAFT CLASS OVERVIEW: Holy guacamole Batman! This class is nothing short of spectacular. Un. Friggin’. Believable. To be honest, there are so many good prospects that I’m going to break a personal rule by giving my take on an all-boards grade next to the Steelers-specific grade. Don’t hold me to any of these! I’ve based them mostly on simulator grades, which all need to be taken with nine grains of salt. While we’re at it, let’s add another column to highlight skill sets focused on the areas described above.

“MTC” = Move The Chains

“RAC” = Run After Catch

“BPS” = Big Physical Slot

All-Teams Grade Steelers HV Name Core skill set Top 5 1:05 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Junior). 6-3, 205 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in August. Dad and namesake is a HOFer. His son may well be better. Ain’t Gonna Happen. ‘Nuff said. MTC

RAC

BPS Top 10 1:10 WR Malik Nabers, LSU (Junior). 6-0, 195 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 21 in July. Beat out Harrison for the 2023 Biletnikoff award. A fast, explosive deep threat who can score from any point on the field, in almost every way, including RAC. — Top 10 1:10 WR Rome Odunze, Washington (RS Junior). 6-3, 215 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in June. Tall, fast, sure-handed, and a high-level route runner already, with good RAC ability. Don’t bother to dream. MTC

RAC

BPS 1st 1:15 WR Keon Coleman, Fla. St. (Junior). 6-4, 215 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 21 in May. Wins quick; wins medium; wins long; wins with strength; wins with body control; and wins with RAC, burst, and more shiftiness than you’d think. MTC

RAC

BPS 2nd 2:01 WR Ja’Lynn “JAY-lin”) Polk, Washington (RS Junior). 6-2, 204 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in April. Has everything you want except elite speed, and his speed isn’t that bad. Polk was a deadly, very physical route runner in college; will improve even more with NFL coaching; has hands of glue; and will add RAC ability. It adds up to a formidable move-the-chains prospect who can be used across the field in almost any role except field-stretching speed demon. That profile fits the Steelers’ positional wants like a glove, at least IMHO. MTC

RAC

BPS 2nd 2:12 WR Xavier Legette, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-1, 227 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turned 23 in January. A height/weight/speed phenom who is built like Tarzan, knows how to use that size, and features good hands and contested-catch ability. Set records as a return man too. Pittsburgh’s big slot of the future? The issues come down to having just one year of production and potentially overlapping with George Pickens if he turns out to be a deep threat, contested-catch specialist rather than a big-slot guy. MTC

RAC

BPS 2nd 2:24 WR Troy Franklin, Oregon (Junior). 6-2, 178 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 21 in February. A WR whose game is built on elite speed with extra skills to support that asset. The ideal weapon to keep a defense honest but too slight to be a team’s WR1. Hard to see the fit in Pittsburgh. — 2nd 2:24 WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia (Junior). 6-0, 185 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 23 in November. A move-the-chains machine, return man, and general weapon for one of the best teams in CFB, McConkey offers excellent speed, even better burst and suddenness, very good hands, and RAC potential. He’d be pushing up toward Round 1 consideration if not for the very thin build, and the niggling injuries he’s suffered every year. He missed games in 2023 due to back issues and an ankle injury, which is similar to 2022 when his ankles and knees were the issue. This January scouting profile describes him as a demon getting open and making yards after he’s got the ball, but not someone who will win contested catches or fight his way through a good jam at the LOS. MTC

RAC 2nd 2:24 WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas by way of Georgia (Junior). 6-4, 196 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in October. A 1-2 punch combination: runs a sharp, deadly slant if you protect against the deep ball, and turns 50/50 balls into 70/30 if you let him go up the sideline. Would grade higher if his skill set did not overlap so much with George Pickens’. His releases could use work, but that is learnable. — 1st 3:01 WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (Junior). 64, 205 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in October. Long, fast, and deadly in the red zone. Twenty-five percent of his 2023 catches were TDs. A Round 1 talent for any team that doesn’t have the George Pickens archetype in place. MTC

RAC 2nd-3rd 3:01 WR Devontez Walker, N. Car. (Junior). 6-3, 200 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 23 in June. Extremely raw, but the traits are compelling in every way. Size, speed, hands, and RAC ability. Just needs to learn his craft and then learn the NFL game as well. MTC

RAC 2nd-3rd 3:01 WR Roman Wilson, Michigan (Senior). 6-0, 185 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 23 in June. A freak athlete with all the speed, explosiveness, and COD you could ever want. Has the potential to be a faster, better Diontae Johnson but at this point it is only that – potential. A genuine WR1 if he can learn how to beat opponents with skills, smarts, and work ethic. Until then he will be a killer athlete who forces them to play good, sound defense – but won’t beat them when they do. His actual draft position will depend on interviews more than anything you and I can see. MTC

RAC 2nd-3rd 3:12 WR Javon Baker, UCF by way of Alabama (Senior). 6-1, 208 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns __ in ____________. Projects as an excellent move-the-chains receiver with a very high floor and limited ceiling. A great athlete in general, Baker has solid route-running skills enhanced by very good brakes and the sudden acceleration to create separation. He seems to have only average NFL speed, however, which could make it hard to maintain separation downfield against speedy corners. Excellent body control and hands. Solid size and good physicality allow for tackle-breaking and extra RAC. This late January, Bears-oriented scouting profile ends with a comparison to Michael Crabtree. MTC

RAC

BPS 2nd-3rd 3:12 WR Malachi Corley, W. Kentucky (RS Junior). 5-11, 210 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 23 in March. He’s built like Deebo Samuel and plays like Deebo Samuel except he’s coming out of Conference USA and has nothing close to the skill of Deebo Samuel. Many profiles include some variation on, “He looks more like a RB than a WR and turns into a RB when he has the ball in his hands.” One suspects that Corley will be the sort of wild talent who is bound to shoot up draft boards over the next few months as more people start to see the film (especially those who don’t account for the lower level of competition). This January Bleacher Report scouting profile calls him, “a ball player more than a wide receiver,” and ends with a Round 5 grade (much lower than most others) due to all the many ways his skills need to expand. MTC

RAC 2nd-3rd 3:12 WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida (RS Senior). 6-1, 190 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 24 in September. The sort of smooth, high-IQ player with great hands, sophisticated route-running skills, suddenness in stop/start/COD, and overall toughness. I’ve seen him called, “just a flat-out good football player,” which seems to be pretty apt. Probably a real asset from Day 1, but he may be capped at being a fan favorite, move-the-chains receiver due to average NFL long speed. Only average RAC because he goes down when tackled due to limited play strength. MTC

RAC 3rd-4th 3:12 WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M (RS Senior). 5-10, 200 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 23 in May. Plays like he studied Hines Ward for inspiration when it comes to blocking, fiery demeanor, and doing all the little extras to help his team win. He ended his college career with a pass caught in 36 consecutive games. Already a good runner with the native ability to be better. The weaknesses amount to merely professional speed, limited size (which shows in play strength), and the fact that he isn’t an acrobat in the air who can increase his naturally average catch radius. This late January scouting profile has a good summary: “Ainias Smith is an electric playmaker [and return man] with the versatility to align all over the formation… A nightmare to cover in man… a mature and nuanced route runner but lacking the hips to snap off routes and explosion to threaten more experienced corners. Natural hands… and isn’t afraid to go over the middle.” This PFN scouting profile is the one that got me so excited: “A coach’s dream (does ALL the dirty work… Willing run blocker against LARGE humans… Experience at both WR and RB… [and even a] very willing pass protector.” Oh yes. Please, yes. MTC

RAC

BPS 1st-2nd 3:24 WR Jalen McMillan, Washington (RS Junior). 6-1, 192 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 23 in December. Speed to burn with the body control, size, agility, and hands to be a good down-the-field weapon. Smooth and efficient as a route runner. Doesn’t play as big as he measures. Has more long speed than quick acceleration. Willing to play slot and run those physically tough routes over the middle. — 2nd 3:24 WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (Junior). 6-1, 164 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 21 in April. World. Class. Speed. A slender jet built of wire and carbon fiber. Production has never gone down even with poor QB play, which supports his grade a lot. Also an expert punt and kick returner. A powerful NFL weapon if he doesn’t get shattered, but we already have Calvin Austin III on the team. — 3rd-4th 4:01 WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama (___). 6-0, 192 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 23 in June. If he’s even he’s leavin’ and also has the suddenness and COD to break those routes off and create separation. Good hands. Lacks play strength, and it shows in his lackluster RAC ability. A field stretcher who could be more than that after a few years of NFL coaching and strength training. — 3rd-5th 4:01 WR Brenden Rice, USC by way of Colorado (Junior). 5-11, 201 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 22 in March. Have you heard of that new Hollywood spectacular coming to your TV in 2024? It’s called, Son Of Godzilla Jerry Meets The NFL! And you thought Marvin Harrison Jr. had big shoes to fill. Put the last name aside, though, and Brenden Rice is still a fine prospect all on his own. He will be seriously considered as a Round 3-4 option for the big slot role – especially if interviews indicate anything close to his father’s legendary work ethic. MTC

BPS 3rd-5th 4:01 WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia (___). 6-2, 195 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turned 22 in January. A physical slot receiver who wins a lot of jump balls but is missing high end speed or shiftiness. Good blocker. BPS 3rd-4th 4:01 WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville (RS Junior). 6-1, 185 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 24 in December. A craftsman who understands the art of being a receiver but does so without the quick acceleration, long speed, or physicality that may be required for the next level. MTC 3rd 4:01 WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State by way of Arizona St. (RS Junior). 6-7, 240 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 23 in April. A living, breathing mismatch with inconsistent tape. Looked like a world beater in 2022 but regressed in 2023 for reasons that aren’t easy to see. Downgraded for Pittsburgh because big, tall receiving weapons abound here already. — 4th 5:01 WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona (Senior). 5-11, 175 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns 23 in February. A sudden, shifty slot receiver with good long speed as well as quickness. Gets open and moves the chains. Lacking in size and strength. Has also suffered from the dropsies. MTC 4th-6th 5:01 WR Malik Washington, Virginia by way of Northwestern (RS Senior). 5-8, 194 lbs. with ___” arms and ___” hands. Turns __ in ____________. Extremely short, but stocky enough to be a Jack Russell Terrier on the field (aka those miniature super dogs who don’t realize that big Rotties could swallow them whole). Lines up anywhere and does anything the coaches ask. Super quick with limited long speed. Tremendous hands and won’t leave an inch on the field unclaimed. But size does matter, he doesn’t have it, and he doesn’t have return skills to fall back on. MTC

RAC

Conclusion

The Steelers need wide receiver talent, and this is one of the best classes ever for doing just that. I would almost be surprised if the team fails to use one of its picks in Round 3 or 4 to add a receiver. Might even spend a second-round pick on one. Please let me know your thoughts about the analysis of what Pittsburgh could use, and whether those who have other skills should be downgraded on our Steelers-specific Big Board.

FAIR DISCLOSURE: I confess. A few of these players really, really appeal to me, which may have tilted their grades. Feel free to call me out if you think it goes beyond “full retail price” (my intent) into “awarding an undeserved premium” (the danger of bias). It ought to be pretty who I’m talking about now that you’ve read all the descriptions. ROFL.