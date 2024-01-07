Minkah Fitzpatrick Vows To Play In Steelers’ (Potential) Playoff Game

Right now, it’s not looking good for Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt to participate in Wild-Card weekend, if the Steelers can get the help they need to make it back to the postseason. But they could get back another of their top defensive pieces. Speaking to reporters after the game, Minkah Fitzpatrick told reporters he will play next weekend should the Steelers make it into the AFC playoffs.

That’s what he said via the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo, who tweeted the news moments ago.

Minkah Fitzpatrick said he will play next week if the Steelers get into the playoffs. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 7, 2024

Fitzpatrick was inactive for a third-straight game due to the knee injury he suffered in the Steelers’ Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He returned to practice on Wednesday, working in limited fashion for the team’s final two practices. Given a questionable designation leading into today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Fitzpatrick was ultimately scratched. Patrick Peterson and Eric Rowe again started at safety, Rowe forcing a key second-half fumble to help secure the victory.

The exact nature of Fitzpatrick’s injury still hasn’t been revealed. He’s largely been unavailable the latter half of the season, suffering a hamstring injury in the Steelers’ Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and missing a month of action. He returned for their Week 13 contest against the Arizona Cardinals before going down in the first half of the Colts game, leaving the team razor-thin at safety.

If Pittsburgh advances to the playoffs, it could get more than just Fitzpatrick back at the position. Damontae Kazee will be eligible for the postseason, getting that part of his suspension overturned on appeal. S Trenton Thompson could return after suffering a neck injury in Week 15.

Fitzpatrick finishes the regular season with 64 tackles, three pass deflections, and no interceptions. It’s the first year he’s gone without a pick or turnover, though the time missed due to the injury obviously played a key factor.

Still, the Steelers have found ways to win without the Pro Bowler. They’re 6-1 this season when Fitzpatrick is inactive, including Saturday’s 17-10 win over the Ravens.

Now, if there are more games for Pittsburgh to play, it sounds like Fitzpatrick will suit up. And if you’re wondering how they get there, here’s the Steelers’ playoff path.