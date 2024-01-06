Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week 18 Saturday afternoon road game against the Baltimore Ravens, and once again this week there are seven players on it for the 4:30 p.m. contest.

The emergency inactive third quarterback for this Saturday road game against the Ravens is Mitch Trubisky. This will mark the first time this season that he has been on the inactive list.

Mason Rudolph will start on Sunday against the Ravens, and he’ll be backed up by Kenny Pickett, who is back active for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 13.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss a third consecutive game on Saturday due to the knee injury he’s been dealing with. He is also on the inactive list. This is the third consecutive game he has missed after ending the week listed as questionable on the injury report.

S Trenton Thompson, who ended the week listed as questionable on the injury report with a neck issue, is also inactive for Saturday’s game against the Ravens.

The Steelers’ other four Week 18 inactive players are all healthy scratches. They include T Dylan Cook, DL DeMarvin Leal, CB Darius Rush, and ILB Blake Martinez.

Roberts is back this week after missing the last game with a pectoral injury.

The Steelers made a few transactions on Friday, both of which were elevations from the practice squad. Elevated on Friday from the practice squad were S Eric Rowe and ILB Myles Jack, and both are active on Saturday against the Ravens.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 18 vs. Ravens:

QB Mitch Trubisky (3rd QB)

S Trenton Thompson

CB Darius Rush

OT Dylan Cook

ILB Blake Martinez

DL DeMarvin Leal

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Ravens’ Inactive Players:

QB Lamar Jackson

WR Odell Beckham

LB Malik Harrison

CB Marlon Humphrey

G Kevin Zeitler

WR Zay Flowers

S Kyle Hamilton