Mason Rudolph ‘Very Proud’ Of George Pickens Despite Zero-Target Game

Throughout Saturday’s 17-10 win for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale, it was quite noticeable the absence of second-year wide receiver George Pickens offensively for the Black and Gold.

Pickens was out there the entire game, but the second-year standout receiver didn’t see a single target come his way in the game, which was played in awful conditions. In fact, Pickens had just one touch, which was a 3-yard run on third down in the second half that moved the chains and kept the Steelers’ drive alive.

Despite the lack of targets though, Pickens earned quite a bit of praise from quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Speaking with reporters after the win over the Ravens that improved the Steelers to 10-7 on the season, Rudolph stated that Pickens showed great maturity with his effort, attitude and commitment to the game plan by blocking his tail off in the run-heavy approach from the Steelers.

“They double covered him most of the game. I told ’em I’m very proud of the way he handled that. I thought it was a very mature, team-first attitude. He wasn’t whining or asking for the ball,” Rudolph said to reporters, according to video via Steelers.com. “He knew that schematically they were trying to take him away. And I think that’s a form of flattery from a defense that they know how explosive he was.

“But he blocked hard all day and he was excited for his teammates and that was awesome to see.”

Mason Rudolph speaks to the media following our win over the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/UOhz7dQWug — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 7, 2024

That is great to hear about Pickens, especially from a teammate like Rudolph.

Earlier in the season when the targets and the lack of production was there for Pickens, he let his emotions get the best of him. That led to some ugly moments on the sidelines, a lack of effort in-game, and then some questionable social media antics that put him under fire from the media and the fanbase.

But in recent weeks, Pickens has shown a real growth in his game and has really matured. When a player faces adversity for the first time, it’s a real challenge for them, and it can make or break them.

The adversity Pickens found himself dealing with after the loss to the Indianapolis Colts seems to have galvanized Pickens, and that showed up on Saturday against the Ravens. To hear that praise from Rudolph regarding his second-year receiver is very encouraging. Pickens is starting to get it, especially understanding that defenses know how much of a weapon he is, and that they’re going to do whatever they can to try and take him away.

That happened throughout Saturday’s game as the Ravens double-teamed Pickens throughout the game. It led to a big day from Diontae Johnson, and even without the ball coming his way Pickens was mixing it up in the run game, too, blocking for running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

He’s maturing quickly, and in all the right ways. The message got home a few weeks ago, and teammates are noticing. Kudos to Pickens.