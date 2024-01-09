Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,041)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,041 on this Tuesday afternoon, I talk about the depth the Pittsburgh Steelers have at the outside linebacker position on the heels of the team losing starter T.J. Watt to a knee injury to start the playoffs.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1041)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6584090926

