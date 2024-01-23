Is Steelers’ Offensive Coordinator Job Really So Unattractive?

Is the Steelers’ offensive coordinator position an unattractive one?

And perhaps more relevant, is there such a thing? In the majority of cases, coaches who are hired to offensive coordinator roles are receiving promotions. And there are only so many offensive coordinator jobs in the NFL—32, give or take. Well, no take, only give, because some teams have head coaches who act as coordinators. You’re not going to have two.

But it is a topic that has been bandied about when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are in the market for a new offensive coordinator. The theory goes, however, that they are an unattractive opportunity and thus will not draw desirable candidates.

Well, time will bear that out. Thus far, we know of only one. Las Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson is the first name that we have heard connected with the job, the Steelers reportedly submitting a request to interview him.

Notably, Robinson has no previous coordinating experience even though head coach Mike Tomlin said in his end-of-season press conference that he was looking for an experienced one. He has only been in the coaching profession since 2019, having worked under Sean McVay that entire time. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator in 2022. McVay does allow his assistants to call plays during the preseason, but that’s hardly the same thing.

But back to the broader question. Are the Steelers an undesirable destination to the point where it limits the quality of their candidates? They have an unstable quarterback situation; chances are candidates know they’re not likely to add a bigger name this offseason.

But they have talent. They have George Pickens and Diontae Johnson; they have Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren; they have Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington; they have Broderick Jones and Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels.

There’s room for improvement, sure, but that’s why you make a change at offensive coordinator. Unless somebody retired or got a head coaching job, everybody comes into these interviews knowing there is work to be done. At this level, coaches get fired for a lack of production. It’s up to the next guy to get it producing.

