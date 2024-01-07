Injury Update: T.J. Watt ‘Being Evaluated’ For Knee Injury, Mike Tomlin Says

Mike Tomlin offered a quick injury update on the health of the Pittsburgh Steelers after finishing up their final regular-season game of the season. And despite the glee from the 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers lost star OLB T.J. Watt to a knee injury in the third quarter.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Tomlin offered this update on Watt.

“T.J. is being evaluated with a knee injury,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I’ll have more information probably next time we get together. Obviously disappointed in that. But there’s challenges in the game of football. There’s challenges in life. So we’ll deal with it, whatever it may be.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt is believed to have a Grade Three MCL sprain. He will undergo more testing tomorrow.

Based on initial tests, #Steelers potential DPOY TJ Watt is believed to have suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain, sources said. He’ll have further tests, but that’s a multi-week injury. Better than an ACL tear. But not good if PIT makes the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/vG6YshWUKm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2024

Watt suffered the injury after colliding with teammate NT Montravius Adams while jumping to try and defend this pass by Ravens QB Tyler Huntley. Watt immediately went to the ground in obvious pain, pounding his right fist into the ground.

Tomlin could not confirm reports Watt attempted to go back into the game, as Schefter reported earlier today. The Steelers quickly took Watt from the blue medical tent to the locker room and ruled him out from returning to today’s game. Before exiting, Watt picked up two sacks, giving him an NFL-leading 19 for the season.

If the Steelers make the postseason, Tomlin will speak to the media on Monday or Tuesday, depending on when their Wild-Card game is scheduled for.

Since being drafted in 2017, Watt has only appeared in three postseason games, going 0-3. He had eight tackles, one sack, one touchdown, and a fumble recovery for a score in the team’ 2021 Wild-Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Pittsburgh makes the postseason and Watt can’t return, its top three outside linebackers will be Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, and rookie Nick Herbig.

Tomlin didn’t mention any other Steelers as part of his injury update. Safety Eric Rowe left the game with a neck injury but returned and finished the contest, forcing a crucial fumble in the second half.