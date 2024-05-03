Rapoport: Potential Steelers FA Target WR DJ Chark Signs With Chargers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers make a move to add a veteran wide receiver, it won’t be DJ Chark. According to Ian Rapoport, Chark is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sources: Former #Panthers WR and current FA DJ Chark has agreed to terms with the #Chargers on a 1-year deal worth up to $5M. A new landing spot for Chark, who visited with LAC before the Draft. pic.twitter.com/5a8MQ4cWDd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2024

Chark was one of the top remaining free agents wideouts along with Michael Gallup, who signed a one-year pact with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the week. Turning 28 in September, Chark caught 35 passes for 525 yards, a healthy 15 yard average, and five scores for the Carolina Panthers’ last season. Despite finishing fourth in receptions last season, he finished second on the team in yards and first in touchdowns.

A speedster from LSU, he brings size and downfield ability, making a Pro Bowl in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. For his career, Chark has caught 212 passes for 3,069 yards (14.5 yards per reception) and 23 touchdowns.

The Chargers are restocking their shelves at receivers after trading Keenan Allen and cutting Mike Williams. The team drafted Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in the second round of this year’s draft and now add Chark into the fold along with last year’s first rounder Quinton Johnston.

The top free agent wideout name available now is arguably Zay Jones, cut by the Jaguars earlier this week. Pittsburgh’s been rumored to be in the mix for a splashy receiver trade for weeks. So far, nothing has materialized. GM Omar Khan refuted reports earlier this week the team was close to making a trade happen but said “conversations continue” around the league. Still, the door seems shut on adding either of the San Francisco 49ers while Courtland Sutton reportedly isn’t being shopped by the Denver Broncos.

The Steelers top two receivers are currently George Pickens and Roman Wilson, the latter drafted in the third round of Friday night’s draft. Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Quez Watkins make up the rest of the room along with several Reserve/Future contracts.