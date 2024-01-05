‘I Just Don’t Want Pittsburgh To Win:’ Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Has One Goal This Weekend

Top Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey will be one of many notable players not suiting up for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already ruled out with a calf injury that should be treated more like rest, Baltimore having nothing to play for, Humphrey’s desire to send the Steelers home with a loss hasn’t changed even if his game status has.

On the latest episode of his Punch Line podcast, Humphrey said regardless of all the scenarios, he wants to beat Pittsburgh all the same.

“I just don’t want Pittsburgh to win,” Humphrey told co-host Jack Settleman.

Pittsburgh enters Week 18 with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. To advance, they’re going to need help. Should they beat Baltimore, the most likely path to Wild Card weekend involves the Jacksonville Jaguars losing to the Tennessee Titans or the Buffalo Bills falling to Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, the final regular season game of the year. There’s even a path for Pittsburgh to make the playoffs if they lose (Jaguars loss + Broncos win + Colts-Texans don’t tie), making this a non-elimination game for the Steelers. Still, the Ravens’ rivalry runs deep and a Baltimore win will reduce Pittsburgh’s playoff chances.

Humphrey compared this game to the 2019 finale, one with very similar circumstances. That year, Baltimore locked up the top seed, rested their starters, while Pittsburgh needed a win and help to get into the postseason. And like tomorrow’s expected forecast, it was a rainy and dreary day.

“In 2019, Pittsburgh had to win as well,” Humphrey recalled. “But the team they needed to lose won. So by halftime, they already knew. I only know that because I was talking to JuJu and he was like, ‘yeah, we didn’t make it anyway.'”

Needing a Titans loss to the Houston Texans that year, the home team Ravens made sure to make that score noticeable throughout. Tennessee took control of the game and won 35-14, Pittsburgh waving the white flag as they realized their playoff path closed. Baltimore dominated the second half and won 28-10. This time around, Pittsburgh has more than one path but Humphrey will be rooting for his teammates who are playing to take care of business.

“I just know I want to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers” Humphrey said, shooting down the idea of any other scenarios that could help the Ravens, like the Buffalo Bills potentially not making the postseason if Pittsburgh wins.

The first game of Week 18, Pittsburgh won’t know what help they did or didn’t get until Sunday, allowing them to have sole focus on this game.

Baltimore beating Pittsburgh has become something of a rarity. Despite being outplayed, Pittsburgh won the Week Five matchup. They swept the Ravens in 2020 and 2021 while splitting the season series last year. At best, Baltimore can only hope for the same outcome this time around.

While the team’s aim is much bigger than a Week 18 win, they’re the Super Bowl favorite, the players who will suit up against Pittsburgh tomorrow want to take advantage of their opportunity. Young and reserve players getting the chance to put on quality tape. That motivation coupled with an innate desire to beat Pittsburgh will still make Baltimore a tough out. And Humphrey’s message, winning still matters, will be carried throughout that locker room.

Check out the entire episode below.