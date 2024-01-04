Ravens Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Kyle Hamilton Returns To Practice

The Baltimore Ravens released their final injury report ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, and S Kyle Hamilton returning to practice was the big news for Baltimore. He suffered a knee injury in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers and missed Baltimore’s Week 17 win. He’s listed as questionable.

NFL Insider Adam Caplan passed the report along on Twitter.

Neither WR Zay Flowers (calf) nor Odell Beckham Jr. (rest) practiced for Baltimore Thursday, while G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad), LB Malik Harrison (groin) and DBs Marlon Humphrey (calf), Ronald Darby (illness) and Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle) practiced. Flowers was listed as doubtful, while Beckham, Zeitler, Harrison, and Humphrey were all ruled out, as was QB Lamar Jackson.

Darby is questionable, as is CB Arthur Maulet (hip) and CB Brandon Stephens (ankle). Maulet and Stephens were both full participants in practice today, as was OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf), LBs Patrick Queen (knee) and Del’Shawn Phillips (knee). None of those three have a game status designation, meaning they should play on Sunday.

WR Tylan Wallace (knee) and S Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral) are both officially questionable. Both of them practiced in a limited capacity the last two days.

Baltimore is being cautious in resting Jackson and Beckham, and despite playing with a calf injury last week, Flowers looks unlikely to suit up Sunday. The Ravens will be down a multitude of pass catchers, and the onus will be on TE Isaiah Likely and WR Nelson Agholor to step up for Baltimore if the Ravens want to play spoiler to Pittsburgh on Sunday.