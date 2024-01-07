‘I Don’t Know How He Wasn’t On A Team:’ Cameron Heyward Impressed With How Eric Rowe Has ‘Balled Out’

Safety Eric Rowe has been a revelation for the Pittsburgh Steelers, forcing two turnovers and adding 29 total tackles in three games for them. Rowe was a free agent before the Steelers were able to add him to their practice squad ahead of Week 12, something that Steelers DL Cameron Heyward doesn’t understand.

“Eric Rowe, man, I don’t know how he wasn’t on a damn team. But man, that dude balled out. And we’ve needed every bit of it,” Heyward said during his postgame press conference after the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10.

Cam Heyward speaks to the media following our win over the Ravens.#WPMOYChallenge @CamHeyward pic.twitter.com/qeo7WAyPEd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 7, 2024

The Steelers suffered a huge blow to their safety group in Week 15. Damontae Kazee was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after the Colts game due to a hit on WR Michael Pittman Jr.; S Minkah Fitzpatrick was injured in the same game and has yet to return (although he says he will if Pittsburgh makes the playoffs); and S Trenton Thompson suffered a neck injury against the Colts in Week 15 and has yet to return.

That necessitated the Steelers elevating Rowe from their practice squad ahead of Pittsburgh’s Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and starting alongside Patrick Peterson, Rowe had an interception. Since then, he’s started every game for the Steelers and has been a key piece at safety. Mike Tomlin praised what he’s brought to the team during his postgame presser tonight, too.

Heyward is right that they’ve needed him. Other options at safety include Elijah Riley and Miles Killebrew, but neither option is one that Pittsburgh would feel comfortable enough with playing significant snaps. Rowe stepped in after coming off the couch and has been a true difference-maker for Pittsburgh. His forced fumble today helped set up the field goal that put Pittsburgh up two scores late in the fourth quarter, and he’s just been a steady contributor whom the Steelers can rely on.

Even though Fitzpatrick would return if the Steelers can make the playoffs, Rowe has proven he’s deserving of more playing time. He’s helped the defense mitigate some serious depth issues, and along with Peterson has formed an impressive duo at safety. The Steelers are lucky that he’s worked out, because without him, they might not be in the position they are now. Rowe’s a veteran and he’s playing some of the best ball of his career over the past three weeks. Hopefully, he’ll keep it up if the Steelers can make the playoffs.