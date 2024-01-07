Mike Tomlin: ‘Can’t Say Enough’ About Eric Rowe, Myles Jack’s Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers got major contributions Saturday out of both S Eric Rowe and LB Myles Jack, both of whom came up as practice squad elevations over the past three weeks and have made some big plays. Rowe forced his second turnover in the last three games with a forced fumble today, while Jack started and had three total tackles in the Steelers’ 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

“Can’t say enough about Eric Rowe. On another elevation, made a significant play on that punch out. His efforts, Myles Jack’s efforts, just solidifying us in some position where we were really low on manpower. Those two guys have been significant, not only today, but over the last three weeks in terms of what we’ve done,” Tomlin said during his postgame press conference via the team’s YouTube channel.

With the Steelers down Trenton Thompson, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee at safety, Rowe has been a massive addition to their safety room. He had an interception in his season debut in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and his forced fumble today set up a Steelers field goal that made it a two-score game in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jack was steady at linebacker, and he started today alongside Elandon Roberts, who returned to action after suffering a pectoral injury in the second quarter of Week 16. With the Steelers already down LBs Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander for the season, the play of Jack has been massive in helping the defense even though it was down major pieces.

Tomlin shouted out the two of them as he walked off the field, yelling “off the couch,” per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. It’s in reference to the Steelers signing both Rowe and Jack off the couch prior to Week 12 and both of them coming up off the practice squad to become major contributors for a battered Steelers defense down the stretch.

Coach Mike Tomlin came off the field yelling “off the couch” — presumably in reference to any number of the Steelers defensive players who came off PS or out of retirement and had big contributions today. Myles Jack among them. pic.twitter.com/6jlcmVbpZi — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 7, 2024

The Steelers are undefeated with Rowe and Jack playing, and while they need some help to get into the postseason, there’s little doubt that both of them will have roles for the Steelers if they are able to make the playoffs. Jack was retired before signing with the Steelers, and for someone who struggled a little bit in his stint with the team last year, it’s been awesome to see him perform well over the last three games. Rowe is a veteran who’s been in the league for a while, and despite being out of the league, he’s managed to step up and create a splash for Pittsburgh’s defense.

Hopefully, the two of them will get the opportunity to continue their renaissance seasons in the playoffs. Pittsburgh will need some help, but it’s certainly possible.