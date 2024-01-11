Greg Cosell Sees Steelers Having Just One Way To Beat Bills In Playoffs: ‘Gonna Have To Run The Ball’

Entering Sunday’s Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, there aren’t many who are truly believing in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
From the Vegas spread sitting at 10 points to the national media and even some in the local media and the fan base, the Steelers are a heavy underdog, one many don’t see upsetting the Bills.
That includes longtime NFL analyst Greg Cosell.
Appearing on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast Thursday morning, Cosell stated that he doesn’t see the Steelers beating the Bills on the road Sunday at 1 p.m. He sees the Bills as far too talented, especially with quarterback Josh Allen and an offense that is loaded with playmakers.
However, Cosell sees one way — and only one way — in which the Steelers can beat the Bills, much like Doctor Strange saw only one way the Avengers could defeat Thanos. That is running the football in the expected poor conditions.
“With the Steelers, they play one way on offense. They’re going to have to be able to run the ball,” Cosell said, according to video via Tucker’s YouTube page. “If they cannot run the ball, their offense is going to have a really, really difficult time. We know they’re going to be without T.J. Watt on defense. That’s a problem. So, the Steelers, in a sense, can win one way.”
Down the stretch of the 2023 season, the Steelers have had a great deal of success running the football, especially in 13 personnel. That’s helped the Steelers get back to their identity offensively, which is a smash mouth running attack. That has allowed them to control the line of scrimmage, melt the clock away and really punish opposing defenses.
With the duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield and an offensive line that is playing much better in the run game as of late, the Steelers have really found their groove.
Now, they’ll have to do it again in the playoffs.
On the season, the Bills allowed 110.6 yards per game on the ground, fourth-worst among all playoff teams. It’s expected to be snowy and windy in Buffalo on Sunday, which is perfect for the Steelers, who want to run the football.
The Bills know that, though. Even with the Steelers needing to be able to run the football, quarterback Mason Rudolph is going to have to hit some plays in the passing game like he has in recent weeks to give the offense that balance the Steelers have had over the last month.
“I think you’re going to see them attempt to hit some vertical shots against the corners. …They will take vertical shots off play-action. That’s the way they’re going to have to try to create some explosive plays in the passing game,” Cosell added regarding the Steelers’ offense. “…So the question is, can they run the ball? Can they sustain offense? Can they control the pace and tempo of the game? Or are they going to be caught with a lot of three and outs or, you know, four and outs or five and outs and not really be able to sustain offense?”
That’s really the biggest question regarding the Steelers’ offense. With the conditions expected to be poor again, much like they were in Week 18 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, can Rudolph and the passing game do enough to help the Steelers have that balance offensively and do enough to sustain an offense?
All eyes will be on that Sunday in Buffalo.
If they can, that’s how the Steelers will pull off the upset. If not? It could be a long day at Highmark Stadium.