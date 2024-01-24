Fittipaldo: Steelers Will Be ‘Calculated’ In OC Search, Likely To Have Hire In Place By NFL Combine

Typically, when it comes to hiring from outside of the organization, the Pittsburgh Steelers operate at their own pace.

Right now, that’s exactly what they’re doing in their search for the next offensive coordinator under head coach Mike Tomlin.

After the 2023 season came to an end on Jan. 15 against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, the Steelers have been rather quiet in their search for the next offensive coordinator. On Monday, the team made some news by requesting an interview with Los Angeles Rams’ passing game coordinator and QB coach Zac Robinson, a popular name around the league.

NBC Sports’ Peter King also made some news Tuesday, stating that former Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury would speak with the Steelers about the offensive coordinator position, too. But for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show Wednesday, the Steelers won’t rush with the hire and likely won’t have anything in place until before the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in March.

“Mike [Tomlin] and Art [Rooney II] are never gonna be in a rush. They’re very calculated. I think with Mike saying what he said last week about learning, I think he will take this a couple more weeks, but I do think you want to have him in place by the combine,” Fittipaldo said regarding the offensive coordinator position, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan.

The last time the Steelers made an outside hire for the offensive coordinator position, Pittsburgh hired Todd Haley. That hire occurred on Feb. 6, 2012, which was roughly five weeks after the Steelers’ season came to an end with a 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on December 30, 2011, wrapping up an 8-8 season for the Steelers.

The Steelers’ season ended just nine days ago, so there is plenty of time for the Steelers to be calculated in the hiring process, allowing Tomlin to cast a wide net with Rooney and GM Omar Khan, learning all that he can about the modern offenses in the NFL before making a decision.

That’s just how the Steelers do business, much to the chagrin of many in the fanbase wanting a hire made quickly, especially after missing out on Shane Waldron when the Chicago Bears hired him Monday.

For Fittipaldo though, that won’t be the case. The Steelers will take it slow and do their due diligence, and certainly won’t have anything in place before the end of the week when the coaching staff and scouting staff hits the road for the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl circuits in the pre-draft process.

“I think you want that guy to be involved in the draft process a little bit. And I just think you wanna hit the ground running,” Fittipaldo added regarding the hiring process. “You don’t want to put that guy behind it all. You want him to be involved in the team building process, and to get a head start on OTAs and stuff like that. So they’re not gonna get it done before the Senior Bowl. Those guys leave, I think, Sunday or Monday for that.

“But I think if they can get it done by the combine, that would be a good first step for them.”

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is scheduled for February 26-March 4. Chances are, the Steelers have an offensive coordinator hired by then.

The Steelers are being calculated in this search. They know they have to nail it for the future of the franchise, especially at the quarterback position. Hopefully the calculations come up with the right answer, no matter how long it takes. Better to be right than first.