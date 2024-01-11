Depot After Dark: Rudolph Jerseys Ordered, Playoff Ticket Prices, Penguins Show Support

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Get Your Rudolph Jersey

Despite preparing to start his fourth game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s been a severe lack of Mason Rudolph jerseys available for fans to buy. That’s changed – at least for now – with the team pro shop releasing a limited supply of jerseys.

Of course, Rudolph is set to become a free agent in March. So keep those receipts handy if you order one.

You asked, we provided ‼️ LIMITED QUANTITIES NOW ➡️ https://t.co/cyG7hKMSaC pic.twitter.com/699InqafHp — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) January 10, 2024

Playoff Ticket Prices

Via Seat Geek, the cheapest ticket currently available for Sunday’s Wild Card game between Pittsburgh and Buffalo is $148. Far from the most expensive around the league but also not the cheapest, which currently goes to Kansas City as it prepares to host Miami for a kickoff where the temperature is expected to hover around zero. Of course, conditions in Buffalo are expected to be poor as well with wind chills that might feel just as frigid.

The most expensive ticket goes to Detroit with the “cheapest” seat running you $430. This is the first Lions’ home playoff game since 1993 and they’re searching for their first postseason win since 1991. It’s also a homecoming for Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2009 and spent most of his career in Detroit.

Penguins Show Support

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be rooting on the Steelers this weekend, the team’s Twitter account sharing photos of Jake Guentzel and Tristan Jarry holding up “#HereWeGo” photos.

The Penguins will try to replicate the Steelers’ model of making the playoffs after both organizations missed out last season. For the Pens, it broke an incredibly long streak of playoff appearances. They’re currently 20-15-4 in the Metro, near the bottom of the division but it’s a close race in spots two through seven.