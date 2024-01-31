Depot After Dark: Former Falcon Endorses Smith, Notable Pro Days, Big YouTube TV News

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 30.

Former Falcon Endorses Arthur Smith

Former Atlanta Falcons WR Harry Douglas has two thumbs up in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ direction for the hiring of new OC Arthur Smith. An hour after the news was reported, Smith tweeted, “I’m happy for ARTHUR SMITH” becoming the @steelers next Offensive Coordinator.

Heavy emphasis on his name, there.

I’m happy for ARTHUR SMITH becoming the @steelers next Offensive Coordinator — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) January 30, 2024

While Douglas is best remembered for his days in Atlanta, he didn’t overlap with Smith as a Falcon. But Douglas played for Smith’s Titans from 2014 to 2017, when Smith served as the team’s tight ends coach. While Smith struggled to win in Atlanta, there was no sense of player animosity and even some sadness when owner Arthur Blank fired him after the 2023 season and his third-straight 7-10 campaign.

Notable Pro Days

The official and complete Pro Day schedule has yet to be announced, but we know key dates of key schools, mostly revolving around top quarterback prospects. Shared by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Oregon Ducks will hold their workout on March 12, Michigan on March 22, LSU on March 27, and Washington on March 28.

Pro Day dates are starting to be set for college programs. Amongst those scheduled for schools with top QB prospects: Oregon: March 12th

Michigan: March 22nd

LSU: March 27th

Washington: March 28th pic.twitter.com/2GydXrOYRy — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2024

The highlights there will be Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and Michael Penix, four of the best quarterbacks in this year’s draft (along with USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye). Mike Tomlin figures to be at the Michigan and LSU sessions, though likely to scout the wider field of prospects than just the quarterbacks.

Rarely crossing the Mississippi, if he ends up at Oregon or Washington, it’ll be an even bigger story.

YouTube TV News

While there is mixed messaging, YouTube TV seems in line to get a big upgrade. Bryan Fischer shared Tuesday it appears the app will let users pick their four-box multiview screen as opposed to offering specific packages.

It looks like YouTubeTV is going to eventually let you pick your multiview channels. Game changer. https://t.co/dgJXo05qwr — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 30, 2024

That comes from an article citing a Reddit thread (we’re going down the online wormhole, I know) with one user saying he was given the option to choose the other three games, even including different spots.

“That seems to finally be changing, though. One YouTube TV user on Reddit spotted a new “Built a Multiview” option in recent days that appears to be rolling out in a limited capacity. When streaming one game, YouTube TV offered the option to select three other games from what was currently available. In a second test, one user saw the option to select from any games that were on, not just NBA games.”

While a world of getting to watch any basketball game that doesn’t include the Detroit Pistons sounds magical, it’s not when it’ll be available to everyone. Google reportedly confirmed the feature, but it doesn’t seem to be accessible to all users yet. Hopefully, that’ll change soon enough and long before football season rolls around. So when the Steelers inevitably need playoff help in Week 18, you can watch it all at once.