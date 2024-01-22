Depot After Dark: Cowher Anniversary, Bills Fans Help Steelers Couple, Benton Season Recap

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 21.

Cowher Anniversary

On this day 32 years ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Bill Cowher as Chuck Noll’s successor. Big shoes to fill and while Cowher didn’t win the four Lombardi’s Noll brought home, he had an successful tenure, won one for the thumb, and joined Noll in the Hall of Fame.

It all started with a press conference, the kid from Crafton at the podium, a young-defensive minded coach replacing a legend. He served as the Kansas City Chiefs DC prior to being picked by the Steelers.

“Chuck Noll is a legend, and it would be a mistake to ignore that success,” Cowher said during his first meeting with the media. “It’s something we won’t try to put behind us, but will try to build on.”

He went 11-5 in his first season and made the Super Bowl in 1995. Cowher led the Steelers for 15 years, compiling a 149-90-1 record with two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy.

He stepped down after the 2006 season and despite rumors and rumblings, never coached again. He remains an analyst for CBS Sports.

32 years ago today, @steelers made a good decision. They hired Bill Cowher as head coach. pic.twitter.com/53xLApjIVD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 21, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Steelers Fans Helped Out

A little dated here but a feel-good story of Buffalo Bills’ fans helping out Steelers’ fans. After losing their car keys and getting stuck in Buffalo, a Steelers’ fan couple from West Virginia were taken in by Bills’ fans to give them a place to stay before they could book a hotel, even driving them to the hotel later that night.

Eventually, the Steelers’ couple got a spare key made to go back home. But the clip catches up with the woman who gave them a place to warm up after Pittsburgh’s Wild Card loss, helping them out when they were stranded.

Benton Reflects

Steelers’ rookie second round pick NT Keeanu Benton shared a collection of photos from his rookie season. With it, he added a poignant caption:

“Success is not a destination; it’s a journey”

Benton and the rest of the Steelers’ rookie class got a taste of the playoffs but felt the bitter defeat of being bounced in the first round. Overall, Benton had an excellent rookie season and will look to build upon it in 2024.