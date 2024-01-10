Cameron Heyward Credits Aaron Curry, Grady Brown For Keeping Steelers Afloat

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been decimated by injuries over the last few weeks, particularly at the inside linebacker and safety position. Pittsburgh’s been able to mitigate the losses over its three-game winning streak though, largely due to the production of players like Eric Rowe and Myles Jack, who have come in off the street and played some of the best football of their careers in recent weeks. Heyward was effusive in his praise for Rowe after Saturday’s Week 18 win, and on his Not Just Football podcast, he gave some love to the inside linebackers and Pittsburgh’s defensive coaching staff, particularly inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry and defensive backs coach Grady Brown.

“It’s a testament to not only a guy like Myles Jack who’s balled out, Elandon Roberts has balled out, getting some Mark [Robinson] love in there as well, he had a critical sack and a turnover, forced fumble,” Heyward said, “but I think it’s a testament to guys like Aaron Curry, who’s now our inside linebackers coach. Coach Grady, who coaches our DBs. It’s a team effort in this situation.”

Heyward also shouted out the communication from Patrick Peterson at safety for helping the Steelers along as Peterson shifted in a new role after playing cornerback throughout his career. It’s impressive just how much the Steelers have been able to get out of guys like Rowe and Jack, who hadn’t played football this season until Week 16 and now are huge contributors for a Steelers team that’s in the playoffs. It is a credit to the coaching staff and the position coaches for getting them ready to go after not playing football all year and not even being on a practice squad until after Week 12.

Both Brown and Curry are rising stars in the coaching business, and the Curry hire last offseason has paid major dividends as he’s gotten a lot out of Pittsburgh’s inside linebacker group. Just the difference with Jack from his 2022 season with Pittsburgh to now has been substantial, and guys like Roberts and Robinson have been playing some of their best football as of late.

The secondary has been a strength in Pittsburgh since Brown was hired before the 2021 season, and those guys are again playing some really nice football even with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee and Trenton Thompson missing the last three games.

The good news for the Steelers is that they’re getting healthier with the secondary expected to be back at full strength on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Kazee will definitely be back as he returns from his three-game suspension, while Mike Tomlin is “optimistic” Fitzpatrick will be able to go against Buffalo.

The loss of T.J. Watt is going to hurt the front seven, but the Steelers have shown that they can play some good football even when missing key players. As Heyward said, it’s a testament to the coaching staff, and they should have the Steelers ready to rock on Sunday.

Watch the full Not Just Football podcast below.