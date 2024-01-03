Cam Heyward Will Evaluate NFL Future After Season, Admits 2023 Has Been ‘Rough’

Cam Heyward will go down as one of the greatest Pittsburgh Steelers in team history. And there’s a chance Saturday’s performance against the Baltimore Ravens will be his last.

Though his focus is on this weekend, he spoke with reporters Wednesday about next season. After a difficult year on his body, Heyward said he’ll evaluate his options after the season concludes.

“First and foremost, I have to see how my body feels,” he said via the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo. “It’s been a rough season.”

And per the Associated Press’ Will Graves, Heyward will wait until Pittsburgh’s season wraps up before thinking about next year.

Heyward, who turns 35 in May, had the first half of his season wiped out by a groin injury that required surgery. He described it as one of his most painful injuries and it required a grueling rehab process before returning in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans. Even then, Heyward admitted he wasn’t 100 percent, and his practice participation was initially limited to keep him rested and healthy enough for gameday.

In recent weeks, he’s looked more like his usual self. On the year, he has just two sacks with three QB hits. Impacted by injury, the sack total is nonetheless his lowest since he was a backup in 2012. Still, his run defense is as steady as ever and he remains the heart and soul of Pittsburgh’s defense.

While there have been defensive linemen who play into their mid-30s — Calais Campbell is a great example — the age 34 to age 35 season is typically where great players fall off. As we noted before the year began, only two defensive tackles since 2000 34 years or older finished with double-digit sacks, Warren Sapp and John Randle. Each fell off the following season, their age-35 campaigns. Sapp finished with two sacks and retired while Randle played two more years putting up solid but declining numbers.

In past years, Heyward has left his future uncertain, leaving many to wonder about retirement. The same scenario is likely to play out this year and this time, it could be as serious as ever. Still, the odds swing toward Heyward returning for at least one more season. Under contract next season, he’s still chasing playoff success. In his career, Heyward’s won only one playoff game in which he suited up for, the Steelers’ 2015 Wild-Card victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent the team’s 2016 AFC Championship Game run on injured reserve, missing all three playoff games.

It’s the only blemish on his otherwise incredible resume and may compel him to come back for 2024. But that determination won’t be made now and perhaps not until weeks or months after the season as Heyward evaluates his health and his future.