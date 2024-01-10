Bills Wild Card Round Wednesday Injury Report: Five Players Do Not Practice

The Buffalo Bills released their first injury report ahead of their AFC Wild Card playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Bills had a few big names that did not practice on Wednesday.

WR Gabriel Davis (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf), CB Rasul Douglas (knee) all did not practice. OLBs Leonard Floyd and Von Miller both had veteran rest days and also did not practice. Douglas has been one of the best corners in the league since Buffalo acquired him from the Green Bay Packers ahead of the trade deadline, while Davis is one of Buffalo’s top receivers. Both players are worth monitoring for their participation throughout the week as they deal with injuries they suffered on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) was limited along with RB Ty Johnson, who is dealing with a concussion. OT Dion Dawkins was also limited due to a laceration on his hand.

Buffalo had three players practice in full, including QB Josh Allen, who was listed on the injury report with a neck injury. FS Micah Hyde (neck) and Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin (shoulder) were also full participants.

The Bills didn’t have any unexpected names on the list, but obviously Davis and Douglas are two important players. As is Dodson, who’s excelled at linebacker for Buffalo this season. Given that he was able to go in a limited capacity today, he should be fine for Sunday’s matchup.

The Steelers will be down OLB T.J. Watt for the matchup in Buffalo, but they may be getting S Minkah Fitzpatrick back. Pittsburgh will release its Wednesday injury report later today.