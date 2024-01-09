‘Big Shout-Out To Danny Smith’: Gene Steratore Loved High-IQ Special Teams Play From Steelers In Win Over Ravens

Late in the second quarter of the Week 18 season finale on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff returner Godwin Igwebuike made quite the play without even returning the football.

With 2:19 left in the second quarter in a 7-7 game at M&T Bank Stadium, Igwebuike made a high-IQ play after a kickoff from Baltimore’s Justin Tucker.

Tucker’s kick looked to be going out of bounds, but the wet grass in Baltimore in the downpour kept the ball just inside the field of play. Instead of picking it, Igwebuike went out of bounds and then recovered the football, leading to a penalty on the Ravens, giving the Steelers possession at their 40-yard line.

It was a great heads-up play from Igwebuike, who has made a career out of his abilities on special teams.

For former NFL referee Gene Steratore, who appeared on the 102.5 WDVE morning show Tuesday, the play was perfect and summed up exactly who Danny Smith is as a special teams coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, always having his players prepared.

“I gotta love it, as a lover of the rules naturally. Listen, big shout-out to Danny Smith,” Steratore said, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “Inevitably when I would have the Steelers or be at training camp, and we were working, Danny would come over with the three or four pieces of Bazooka [gum] rolling fast and hard, chewing it up, he’d say, ‘I got one for you. I got one for you. And now listen, if we do this, can, is this legal?’

“And it was like that forever. His mind is never stopping and finding those wrinkles by rule, which can give teams advantages.”

Though Smith’s special teams units have had their issues during his tenure, particularly when it comes to the consistency punting the football, questioning their level of preparedness, especially from a rules standpoint, can never be done.

Igwebuike showed that in Week 18.

Godwin Igwebuike play on kickoff. Smart man #Steelers pic.twitter.com/vuzBhxycn0 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2024

It’s certainly an unusual play, especially with Igwebuike laying down to reach back into the field of play to gain possession of the football. However, it’s not the first time it’s occurred in the NFL. As Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora pointed out after Igwebuike’s play, the Green Bay Packers have made that play a number of times.

Even though it has occurred before, it’s a huge testament to Smith’s coaching ability and Igwebuike’s awareness to know the situation and make the right play, rather than risking a poor return, similar to what former special teams piece Gunner Olszewski did earlier in the season.

“That’s what makes them so special. And Danny’s the best of the best at it,” Steratore said.

The play was quite remarkable and summed up Smith’s coaching abilities perfectly. He’s been around the game a long time, especially on special teams, getting his start back in 1976 at Edinboro University. He’s been with the Steelers since 2013 and continues to get his units to play at a high level, whether it’s with high-IQ plays like the one from Igwebuike, who was hoping it was his moment, or from blocking punts with Miles Killebrew and Connor Heyward.

Hats off to Smith and the Steelers. What a play, and what a job knowing the rules in a big spot.