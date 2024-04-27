Coming Off Leg Injury, Zach Frazier Declares Himself Fully Healthy

Zach Frazier’s college career ended on a low note though even it embodied the type of player and person he is, a broken leg late in the 2023 season. But that end shouldn’t impact the start of his NFL career. In Pittsburgh and speaking with reporters Saturday morning, Frazier confirmed that he is fully healthy.

“My injury really wasn’t that bad in the grand scheme of things,” he said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I’m ready to play football now.”

Frazier then confirmed he is 100 percent and no longer rehabbing.

Frazier’s injury went viral not because of its severity but because of his reaction to it. With his offense on the field and time winding down and not wanting to use a timeout, Frazier attempted to crawl and hop off the field.

5⃣4⃣ left it 𝙖𝙡𝙡 on the field & showed the world what it means to be a Mountaineer 🫡 Selfless. Tough. Devoted. @zfrazier54 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/guBrPlTiIM — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) November 29, 2023

Speaking with reporters after the Steelers made the pick Friday night, OC Arthur Smith said he wasn’t surprised by the moment.

“That’s who he is,” Smith said of Frazier via the team’s YouTube channel. “That’s who his resume is. It wasn’t trying to just do some dramatic shot for the camera. I mean, that’s his history and his body of work. One of the tougher guys I’ve seen on film. It reminds me a lot of Ben Jones and that’s a real toughness to him.”

By the Senior Bowl, Frazier was already in pads. Though he didn’t practice, he snapped on the side during the week. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he didn’t test but participated in on-field drills. At the Big 12 Pro Day, Frazier was a full participant. All signs point to him being able to practice in full capacity when the team holds its rookie minicamp two weeks from now.

Pittsburgh’s draft class has featured plenty of value though it’s come with some medical concerns. Reported long-term worries over OT Troy Fautanu’s knee, Frazier’s leg injury, and serious concerns over LB Payton Wilson’s longevity. But Frazier’s situation seems to be behind him. His focus is now on winning the starting job and boosting the Steelers’ front five.