Watch: Steelers KR Godwin Igwebuike Makes A 1,000-IQ Play

On paper, a kickoff that isn’t returned doesn’t sound exciting. But Pittsburgh Steelers RB and KR Godwin Igwebuike made the smartest play possible on a kick return in Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Following a Ravens’ touchdown, Baltimore kicked short in rainy weather. Igwebuike let the ball bounce in the hopes it’d land out of bounds, but the wet grass kept it in the field of play, the ball dying short of the sideline.

In response, Igwebuike intentionally ran out of bounds and hopped on the in-bounds football. By rule, this makes it an out-of-bounds kick, starting the Steelers’ drive at their own 35.

Take a look at the play.

Godwin Igwebuike play on kickoff. Smart man #Steelers pic.twitter.com/vuzBhxycn0 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 6, 2024

It’s an unusual play that doesn’t often occur in the league. But it has happened before. The Green Bay Packers have made a living out of these moments, so much so that there are highlight cut-ups dedicated to these instances.

It’s good coaching by Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith for making his players aware of the rule. And great awareness by Igwebuike to understand the situation and turn a potentially ugly moment, the threat of a poor kick return and bad field position, and turn it into a positive.

The drive got Pittsburgh in solid position for its two-minute drive to try and regain the lead before halftime. Unfortunately, the ensuing drive ended in a fumble recovered by the Ravens as the Steelers were on the fringe of field goal range.

Igwebuike has served as the Steelers’ kick returner for most of the season. Signed away from the Atlanta Falcons following RB Anthony McFarland Jr.’s early-season knee injury, Igwebuike entered today’s game with 11 kickoff returns for an average of 25.6 yards. This one, though, was easily his best showing.