Another Strong Performance Pushes Keeanu Benton Up PFF’s Highest-Graded Rookies List

Another week, another strong performance from Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.
This time, that strong performance came on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.
Against Seattle, Benton graded out at a 69.2 overall, including a 79.3 as a pass rusher. That overall grade increased his season grade from Pro Football Focus to a 77.6, pushing him up to 13th overall in the highest-graded rookies in the NFL from PFF. Benton moved ahead of Green Bay’s Dontayvion Wicks (77.2) and Detroit’s Brian Branch (77.3) in the 15 highest-graded rookies in the NFL this season.
“While Benton’s sack numbers don’t jump off the page, he is undoubtedly producing as a pass rusher,” PFF’s Mason Cameron writes. “His 77.0 pass-rush grade ranks third in the class, and he has racked up 21 total pressures, including eight combined sacks and hits.”
Against the Seahawks, Benton played just 22 snaps, but he generated two pressures on the afternoon, adding one quarterback hit in the process.
One of his two pressures came on the first snap of the game. He dominated Seattle center Evan Brown, hitting him with a club/swim — a move he’s become quite good at — to get up the middle and put pressure on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith right away.
Though he continues to be a force for the Steelers and is a staple in base defense for the Black and Gold, Benton is not getting much of an opportunity outside of base defense situations.
Based on the abilities he’s shown as a pass rusher in his rookie season, that has to change. The Wisconsin product has displayed impressive explosiveness as a pass rusher with the club/swim move that offensive linemen have not be able to handle this season. He had some issues as a run defender while adjusting to the speed and strength of the NFL, but he has been a consistent weapon for the Steelers as a pass rusher.
The grades — and pressures — show that week after week.