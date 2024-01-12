2024 South Side Questions: Who Has The Advantage In Windy Weather?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Who has the advantage in windy weather?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road this week, headed up to blustery, windy, potentially very snowy Buffalo to face the Bills. While it’s their home turf up there, however, neither party is unfamiliar with the notion of playing in the elements.

Homefield advantage is what it is, but in terms of the weather during the game, who has the advantage? Both teams are capable of running the football, for one thing. Both the Steelers and the Bills are in the top five in rushing yards over their final nine games, Pittsburgh third behind the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions, Buffalo fifth behind the San Francisco 49ers.

Over the final three weeks of the season, the Steelers rank third in rushing yards, tied for the Lions with the most rushing touchdowns with six. The Bills have been less successful, averaging 3.5 yards per carry in that span, but with four scores.

Both teams are capable of running the ball, but there is no question who has the better passing game. That would be the Bills, at least if you take a season-long view. But the Steelers’ passing game has improved with Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

Both passing offenses largely thrive on the big play, which is going to be a lot harder to do in the midst of hellacious winds. And on top of that, it doesn’t sound like the Bills will have their top deep threat in WR Gabriel Davis.

So will the conditions play to the Steelers’ advantage, or does it equally benefit the Bills? Precision route-running will be more difficult for Diontae Johnson and Stefon Diggs. The Steelers have the more heavy-labor, plodding running backs. If they can pound the ball with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, that seems the most logical advantage to me, even with Buffalo’s late addition of Leonard Fournette.