Bills WR Stefon Diggs Drops Hint That Fellow WR Gabe Davis Won’t Play Against Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They are traveling to play against the Buffalo Bills in what should be an unpredictable game in a winter storm.

The Bills’ have a wide range of options on offense in the passing game including WR Stefon Diggs, WR Gabe Davis, and TE Dalton Kincaid. Diggs spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the game and may have dropped a huge hint that Davis will not be playing against the Steelers.

“I feel like he’s [Davis] staying positive throughout this process,” Diggs said in a video of the press conference posted on X by the Bills’ account. “We’re just trying to win for him, so he has something to play for when he comes back. Just staying positive. You can’t do much about injuries.”

We’re live as Stefon Diggs takes questions from the media after practice.#PITvsBUF | #BillsMafia https://t.co/1qA6shPHfO — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2024

Davis appeared on the Bills’ injury report for the week on Wednesday and Thursday. He did not practice dealing with a knee injury. For the 2023 season, Davis has the Bills’ second-most receiving yards with 746 yards on 45 receptions. He is averaging 16.6 yards per reception and has seven touchdowns. He is one of their top weapons and adds a dimension to their offense as a deep threat.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke to the media on Thursday for his weekly coordinator availability and talked about Davis’ performance against the team in 2022.

“I still got nightmares about him [Davis] from last year,” Austin said in transcripts of the press conference provided by the team.

In that 38-3 blowout, Davis caught four catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The two touchdown passes were explosive plays, one being a 98-yard pass on the third play of the game.

98 yard TD to Gabe Davis #Steelers pic.twitter.com/F4goXLvi5k — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 9, 2022

He also had a 62-yard touchdown in that game in which it initially appeared that S Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted the ball, but Davis wrestled the ball away from him to secure the score.

Josh Allen a bomb to Gabe Davis who ripped away from Minkah #Steelers pic.twitter.com/D7J6fwAtOM — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 9, 2022

Davis’ absence from the playoff game would be a significant development as it takes away a certain element of their offense. Tomorrow’s final injury report of the week will provide further clarity, but it sure sounds like Davis will not be available.