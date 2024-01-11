Bills Wild Card Round Thursday Injury Report: Gabe Davis Doesn’t Practice Again

The Buffalo Bills released their second injury report ahead of their Wild Card Round matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and four new players did not practice for Buffalo. OT Dion Dawkins was downgraded to DNP after being limited yesterday with a laceration in his hand as he was out today with an illness. TE Dawson Knox was also out with an illness, while LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) went backward from limited yesterday to a DNP today. WR Deonte Harty also didn’t practice due to personal reasons.

The Buffalo Bills’ PR account posted the report on Twitter.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/BXNpOpPAtW — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 11, 2024

WR Gabe Davis (knee), S Taylor Rapp (calf), CB Rasul Douglas (knee) all did not practice for the second day in a row. WR Stefon Diggs implied that Davis wasn’t going. to play, saying that the Bills wanted to win for him and give him something to play for “when he comes back,” per Batavia Daily’s Alex Brasky.

Stefon Diggs says the #Bills are trying to "win for (Gabe Davis) so he has something to play for when he can come back." Seemed to insinuate Davis will miss Sunday's game against Steelers. — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) January 11, 2024

RB Ty Johnson, who is still in concussion protocol, was limited for a second day in a row. After getting veteran rest days yesterday, OLBs Leonard Floyd and Von Miller were full participants in practice today.

QB Josh Allen, who was listed on the injury report with a neck injury, practiced in full. FS Micah Hyde (neck) and Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin (shoulder) were also full participants.

Davis, Douglas and Dawkins are three key starters, and if they aren’t able to go on Sunday, that’s a major blow to Buffalo’s hopes. We’ll see what their participation looks like throughout the week, but it doesn’t sound like Davis will be suiting up for the Bills.