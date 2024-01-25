2024 Senior Bowl Primer: Offensive Tackles

With the Reese’s Senior Bowl week set to begin on Jan. 30, I wanted to take some time and preview each position group. Jonathan Heitritter and I will be down in Mobile, Ala., covering the event for the site. This is not meant to be a comprehensive dive into each player, but a foundation to know what to expect once practices get underway. This list will be based on the accepted invite list on the Senior Bowl website, which can and will change in the days leading up to the event.

As always, we will provide a deep dive into each player with draft profiles — we have already started posting them — all the way up until the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25.

The Senior Bowl will be a little different this season as eligibility has been expanded to college juniors instead of the traditional seniors-only model.

Here are the position groups already covered:

Quarterbacks

Inside Linebackers

Interior Offensive Linemen

Next up, the offensive tackles. This position group carries additional intrigue this year as Steelers assistant OL coach Isaac Williams will be coaching the American Team OL group.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES ACCEPTED INVITES

Taliese Fuaga — Oregon State

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Junior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 334 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 3rd

Fuaga spent all four seasons at Oregon State and took over as a starter in his third season. He started all 13 games in 2022 on his way to being named second-team AP All-Pac-12 and a PFF All-American honorable mention. He returned as a starter in 2023 and was named first-team All-American by FWAA and Pro Football Focus. He has no notable injury history and opted out of his 2023 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Tyler Guyton — Oklahoma

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Junior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-7, 328 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 10th

Guyton started his time in college with two seasons at TCU. He saw a little playing time in his 2021 season, his only start coming as an H-back. He caught a touchdown pass that season against Iowa State. He transferred to Oklahoma and started five games at tackle, playing a little on both sides of the ball. In 2023 he started nine games at right tackle and missed one due to an undisclosed injury. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2023. He opted out of his 2023 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Graham Barton — Duke

Age: 21.6

Year: Senior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 314 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 8th

Barton played his entire collegiate career at Duke. He became a starter as a true freshman with five starts at center during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He moved full-time to left tackle in 2021 and remained there the rest of his time at Duke. He started 38 total games with five at center and the rest at left tackle. He was a Phil Steele honorable mention for All-American honors and a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022. He had a lower-body injury that held him out of a couple games in 2023. Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy said in a recent interview that Barton would play extensively at center in Mobile. That will be something to watch as he logs his first snaps at center since 2020.

Javon Foster — Missouri

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Senior (6th year)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 319 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 17th

Foster spent all six seasons at Missouri and did not see his first start until his third season in 2020. Most of his work was at left tackle, but he got some work at right tackle earlier in his college career. He finished with 41 starts and was a third-team AP All-American in 2023 as well as a first-team All-SEC pick. He was a team captain in his final season and has no notable injury history. He opted to play in his 2023 bowl game before declaring for the draft.

LaDarius Henderson — Michigan

Age: 22.1

Year: Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 315 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 21st

Henderson played Arizona State his first four seasons and made 29 starts, 19 at left guard and 10 at left tackle. He started 10 games as a true freshman in 2019. He was a team captain in 2022, his final season at Arizona State, and suffered a finger injury that required surgery. He received an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2022, but opted to return for 2023 and transferred to Michigan. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by conference coaches and started 10 games at left tackle for the national champion Wolverines.

Delmar Glaze — Maryland

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Junior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 328 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 28th

Glaze played all four seasons at Maryland. He saw his first starts in his second season and became a full-time starter by 2022. He split his time between left and right tackle pretty evenly but finished 2023 with 12 starts on the left side. He finished with 31 collegiate starts and was named third-team All-Big Ten by coaches and the media in 2023. He has no notable injury history in college but suffered a torn ACL in high school. He played in his 2023 bowl game before accepting his Senior Bowl invite to prepare for the draft.

Jeremy Flax — Kentucky

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 325 pounds

PFF Position Rank: unranked

Flax got to Kentucky by way of Independence Community College and was one of the top JUCO prospects after his freshman season. He signed with Kentucky while also having offers from Auburn and Texas Tech. He received his first starts in 2022, starting 12 of UK’s 13 games at right tackle. He missed one game due to an undisclosed injury that season. He started 10 more games in 2023. Flax opted out of his 2023 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Dominick Puni — Kansas

Age: 23.9

Year: Redshirt Senior (6th year)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 320 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 14th

Puni started his career at Central Missouri where he played four seasons, though his 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, and he missed all but two games in 2021 due to an injury. He started 41 total games in college split between left tackle, left guard, and right tackle, but the majority were at LT. Following his 2021 season, which was cut short by injury, he transferred to Kansas and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in his first season there. He opted out of his 2023 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Isaiah Adams — Illinois

Age: 23.5

Year: Senior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 320 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 18th

Adams started his career at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, Canada, before transferring to Garden City Community College. Coming out of the JUCO ranks, he had offers from a number of major programs, but chose Illinois. He started all 13 games in 2022 as a junior with 12 at LG and one at LT. He received All-Big Ten third team accolades by the media and an honorable mention nod by the coaches that season. In 2023, he started 12 more games with 10 of them coming at right tackle and two at left guard. He was a team captain in 2023 and has no notable injury history.

Jordan Morgan — Arizona

Age: 22.5

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 325 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 6th

Morgan spent all five seasons at Arizona and hit the ground running with a pair of starts as a true freshman. In 2020, as a sophomore, he started two games at left tackle before an injury ended the COVID-shortened season. He missed the first game of his junior season but returned to start the final 11 games at left tackle. He appeared in 39 games in college and earned AP first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2022 and 2023. He suffered a torn ACL towards the end of the 2022 season or he likely would have entered the draft last year. He opted out of his 2023 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Kingsley Suamataia — Brigham Young

Age: 21.0

Year: Junior (3rd year)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 325 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 12th

Suamataia started college at Oregon before transferring to BYU for his final two seasons. He is cousins with NFL standouts Penei and Noah Sewell and was named to Bruce Feldman’s College Football Freaks list for 2023. He started 12 games in his first season at BYU and was named second-team Freshman All-American by various organizations. He made 22 career starts split between left and right tackle pretty evenly. He was a team captain in 2023 and has no notable injury history.

Brandon Coleman — Texas Christian

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Junior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 320 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 25th

Coleman played all four years at TCU. He saw some action in his first season but suffered an undisclosed season-ending injury. He started 34 total games and was named 2023 second-team All-Big 12. He was a team captain in 2023 and was a part of the TCU team that made it all the way to the national championship game in 2022. He played in his 2023 bowl game before accepting his Senior Bowl invite and declaring for the draft.

Patrick Paul — Houston

Age: 23.2

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-7, 315 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 11th

Paul played all five seasons at Houston and earned three starts as a true freshman at left tackle. He began his second season as the starter, but an ankle/foot injury ended his season. He went on to start 39-straight games over the next three seasons. He was a captain in 2022 and 2023 and earned second-team All-American honors from multiple outlets in 2023.

Christian Jones — Texas

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Senior (6th year)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 321 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 31st

Jones played all six seasons at Texas. He received his first starts in his third season in 2020. He played primarily at right tackle that season but also made one start at left tackle. He started the entire 2021 season at left tackle but flipped back to the right side for 2022 and 2023. He started 48 games and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023 by conference coaches. He has no notable injury history. He was a part of the Texas team that qualified for the College Football Playoffs in 2023.

Sataoa Laumea — Utah

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 311 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 16th

Laumea spent all five seasons at Utah. He received his first starts in his second season as he started all five games at right guard during the COVID-shortened season. He finished his career having started 19 games at right guard and 25 at right tackle. He was a four-time All-Pac-12 player with a first-team honor in 2022. He has no notable injury history. He opted out of his 2023 bowl game to prepare for the draft.

Troy Fautanu — Washington

Age: 23.3

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 317 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 7th

Fautanu spent all five seasons at Washington. He received his first three starts in 2021 with two at left tackle and one at left guard. He started every game the following two seasons at left tackle and finished his college career with 31 starts. He was named a 2023 third-team AP All-American and won the Morris Trophy given to the Pac-12’s best offensive lineman as voted on by the conference’s defensive linemen. He was a part of the Washington team to make it all the way up to the national championship game in 2023. He has no notable injury history.

Roger Rosengarten — Washington

Age: N/A

Year: Senior (4th year)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 26th

Rosengarten spent all four seasons at Washington. He received his first starts in 2022 when he started all 13 games at right tackle. He held his starting job at right tackle this season with 15 starts, including in the national championship game against Michigan. He received an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2023. He has no notable injury history.

Ethan Driskell — Marshall

Age: N/A

Year: Redshirt Senior (5th year)

Height/Weight: 6-9, 329 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 23rd

Driskell spent all five seasons at Marshall. He did not receive his first start until 2022 and started every game in his final two seasons at left tackle. He has no notable injury history.