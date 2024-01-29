2023 Steelers Depot Awards – Winners And Final Results

Roll out the red carpet and dress yourselves to the nines. It’s time for the Steelers Depot 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers awards. You’ve read our individual ballots over the last several days and combined with our entire Depot crew submitting their own picks-only ballots, we have the results for the winners of this year’s awards.

The winners, an explanation, and full tallies below. See you at the after party.

Offensive MVP: RB Jaylen Warren – Six Votes

Warren broke out in his second NFL season. Though he didn’t lead the offense in any major category, his well-rounded game and big-play ability made him the most consistently exciting part of the offense. High-energy, full-power, and a fantastic teammate, he can block, run, and pass protect. Warren came close to leading all NFL running backs in YPC and finished with 61 receptions, two behind the team lead.

Others Receiving Votes: RB Najee Harris (3), WR George Pickens (3), OG Isaac Seumalo (3)

Defensive MVP: LB T.J. Watt – 15 Votes (Unanimous)

A clear choice here with no votes going to anyone but Watt. All Watt did this year was lead the NFL with 19 sacks while making plays against the run and versus the pass. His interception against the Los Angeles Rams was a cornerback-level type of pick. Despite all the attention he receives, chips and slides, Watt still comes up large in key moments. An easy choice here. He might not get the NFL award, but he’ll receive ours.

Rookie Of the Year: CB Joey Porter Jr. – 15 Votes (Unanimous)

Another unanimous selection. Well-deserved for Porter but perhaps a little surprising no other player received a vote considering the strength of this rookie class. Still, no one had as tall a task as Porter, who emerged as the team’s No. 1 corner and shadowed the opponent’s top wide receiver. Porter responded with sticky man coverage while improving his zone skills and tackling throughout the year.

He may have only picked off one pass, but it was a crucial one, an end zone jump ball to help beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. In just one season, he went from draft pick to the team’s top cornerback.

Biggest Surprise: QB Mason Rudolph – Six Votes

Not often a third-string afterthought comes off the bench to lead a team into the playoffs. That’s what Mason Rudolph did. With nowhere else to turn, Mike Tomlin gave Rudolph the nod in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rudolph revived the Steelers’ offense, putting up 30 or more points in his first two games while throwing the game-winning TD pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season finale.

Rudolph provided the Steelers’ best quarterback play since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement and if re-signed, should compete for the starting role in 2024.

Others Receiving Votes: LB Nick Herbig (3), LB Elandon Roberts (3), S Eric Rowe (2), LB Play Before Injuries (1)

Biggest Disappointment: QB Kenny Pickett – Nine Votes

Pickett’s name automatically drums up controversy and debate in the comments. All of the issues with him under center aren’t his fault. There are external factors. But ultimately, Pickett didn’t meet his preseason expectations. Nor did he come close. Pittsburgh won with him, but it often wasn’t because of him, and Pickett’s numbers are still meager compared to the rest of the NFL. His 1.9 touchdown percentage was the worst in football, even behind Carolina’s Bryce Young and the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson.

He ended the year hurting his ankle, missing a month, and losing his job once he was cleared. Pickett will enter training camp as the team’s starter, but his job security is on shaky ground. As is his standing as part of the Steelers’ long-term future.

Others Receiving Votes: C Mason Cole (1), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (1), TE Pat Freiermuth (1), DT Larry Ogunjobi (1), DB Patrick Peterson (1), WR Allen Robinson II (1)

Most Underrated: Three-Way Tie: LB Alex Highsmith, LB Elandon Roberts, OG Isaac Seumalo (Three Votes Each)

A split vote here. Highsmith didn’t put up the gaudy numbers a year ago, T.J. Watt was back to lead the team in sacks, but he still had a solid season and racked up plenty of QB pressures. Roberts stepped up in a big way and showed he’s more than just a downhill run defender while Seumalo improved as the season progressed and battled through a painful shoulder injury. All three worthy names here as Depot voters were pretty split overall.

Others Receiving Votes: K Chris Boswell (1), OG James Daniels (1), WR Diontae Johnson (1), OT Broderick Jones (1), S Miles Killebrew (1), DL Armon Watts (1)

Play Of The Year: Tie: Kenny Pickett’s 41-Yard TD to George Pickens Vs. Ravens, Mason Rudolph’s 86-Yard TD to George Pickens Vs. Bengals (Four Votes Each)

Pickett had the perfect counter to the Ravens’ Cover Zero late in the fourth quarter of their Week Five game, putting the ball on the money to WR George Pickens down the right sideline for the go-ahead score. Pittsburgh’s recent dominance over Baltimore continues.

Rudolph’s first pass as a starter in nearly two years went to the house, hitting Pickens on a slant and letting him do the rest, the first of several big plays in a rare comfortable Steelers win over the Bengals, 34-11.

Others Receiving Votes: T.J. Watt’s Fumble Recovery TD vs. Browns (2), Nate Herbig’s Strip-Sack vs. Seahawks (1), T.J. Watt’s INT vs. Rams (1), Joey Porter Jr.’s INT vs. Ravens (1), Mason Rudolph’s 71-yard TD to Diontae Johnson vs. Ravens (1), Miles Killebrew’s Blocked Punt vs. Ravens (1)

Coach Of The Year: LBs Coach Aaron Curry – Six Votes

A big award for a first-year coach. Hired to replace the departed Brian Flores, the Steelers stocked the shelves with three new linebackers this offseason. Then promptly saw two of them, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander, go down for the season in back-to-back weeks. While the team took a hit, Curry helped juggle a group in flux. The linebackers still held their own, against the run at least, and prior to the injuries, there was a definite improvement at the position compared to last season. Curry’s received high marks for how he handled the unit.

Others Receiving Votes: RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner (3), STs Coordinator Danny Smith (2), Head Coach Mike Tomlin (2), DBs Coach Grady Brown (1), QBs Coach Mike Sullivan (1)

2024 Player To Watch: NT Keeanu Benton – Eight Votes

A strong rookie season for Benton. Pittsburgh arguably didn’t use him enough, but he still made an impact, getting better throughout the year. His club-over pass rush move is potent and responsible for the majority of his pressures this season. Athletic, strong, with great effort, he looks like the team’s next stud defensive lineman. And should be even better come his second season.

Others Receiving Votes: CB Corey Trice Jr. (3), OLB Nick Herbig (2), TE Pat Freiermuth (1), OT Broderick Jones (1)

Best Addition: LB Elandon Roberts – 10 Votes

Overshadowed by the Cole Holcomb signing, Roberts felt like third fiddle behind him and Kwon Alexander, who was signed early in training camp and quickly earned starter snaps. But when those two guys went down for the season, Roberts became the guy in the middle. He brought physicality, strong run defense, and showed off his coverage chops. Tough as nails, he played through groin and pec injuries to close out the season. Signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, he’ll definitely be back in 2024.

Others Receiving Votes: OG Isaac Seumalo (4), CB Joey Porter Jr. (1)

Most Notable Storyline: Mason Rudolph Leading Steelers To Playoffs – Five Votes

Again, turning to Rudolph and his run. After losing three-straight games and looking dead in the water, Pittsburgh gave the keys to Rudolph. He fired up the engine and hit the accelerator on the Steelers’ offense, putting up 34 points against Cincinnati and 30 on the road against Seattle. Despite a fraction of the attempts, he ended the year with half of Kenny Pickett’s six touchdown passes while playing mistake-free football, zero interceptions until the Wild Card loss in Buffalo. No one has turned around their career trajectory like Rudolph did.

Others Receiving Votes: Firing Matt Canada Midseason (4), Back-To-Back Losses To Cardinals And Patriots (2), Kenny Pickett’s Benching (2), Mike Tomlin’s Uncertain Future (1), Kenny Pickett’s Uncertain Future (1)

Most Missed: CB Cam Sutton – Eight Votes

Cashing in on a big three-year deal with the Detroit Lions, Sutton was a notable offseason departure. Pittsburgh replaced him with Patrick Peterson, whose play evened out after an ugly start, but the Steelers’ secondary went through growing pains with new pieces in place. Sutton didn’t have a great year with the Lions but signing him long-term in Pittsburgh and drafting Porter opposite would’ve given the team its top two corners for years.

Others Receiving Votes: DL Cam Heyward (3), LB Cole Holcomb (3), LB T.J. Watt (2)